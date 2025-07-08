A year on from a new government: small business growth forecasts in Scotland crash to lockdown levels
A year on from the Labour Government taking office, the ‘Election Bounce’ in small business confidence that followed has now fallen away – with the percentage of Scottish small business owners predicting growth falling from 36% to 22% in just six months.
Elsewhere around the UK, London saw a sharp fall in the percentage of enterprises predicting growth in the next three months – 37%, falling from 48% last quarter. There were also falls in the Northeast of England (falling from 42% to 29%) and the West Midlands (falling from 42% to 36%).
Drawing on 11 years of tracking data, the July 2025 research findings are from the Business Barometer study by Novuna Business Finance. Each quarter, the poll of a representative sample of 1,000+ small business owners track how many forecasts growth for the three months ahead.
By industry sector, the growth picture for the next three months was mixed: Whilst growth outlook in the manufacturing (up from 19% to 25%) and construction (up from 19% to 24%) sectors showed modest recovery from record low-points Q1 2025, there were significant falls in real estate, transport and distribution. Of concern, the more seasonal businesses in the agriculture, hospitality and leisure sectors also reported sharp falls in growth outlook for the next three-months.
Quarter on quarter falls in the percentage of small businesses predicting growth since Q1
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Transport & distribution
|26%
|31%
|Hospitality and leisure
|25%
|32%
|Agriculture
|22%
|34%
|Real estate / property
|15%
|27%
Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance comments: “This time last year, the election bounce of a new Government taking office triggered a rise in small business confidence in Scotland during the months that followed, peaking at 36%. Since then, small business growth forecasts have fallen over three consecutive quarters in Scotland to a new four-year low point this quarter. The new low of 22% for the three months to 30 September is on a par with the lockdown period of 2020-1.
“Our new report on small business outlook over the last year looks closely at how recent market developments - such as the NI hike for employers, uncertainty over tariffs and fears over autumn tax rises - have played out on small business confidence and their growth predictions. Whilst the economic picture for many enterprises is challenging, periods of uncertainty can also be times to invest in long-term success, and Novuna Business Finance is committed to helping established enterprises make the investments that will power future growth.”