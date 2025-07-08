A year on from a new government: small business growth forecasts in Scotland crash to lockdown levels

The percentage of Scottish small businesses predicting growth has fallen for the third consecutive quarter, plummeting to the low levels seen during the lockdown era of 2020, according to new research from Novuna Business Finance.

A year on from the Labour Government taking office, the ‘Election Bounce’ in small business confidence that followed has now fallen away – with the percentage of Scottish small business owners predicting growth falling from 36% to 22% in just six months.

Elsewhere around the UK, London saw a sharp fall in the percentage of enterprises predicting growth in the next three months – 37%, falling from 48% last quarter. There were also falls in the Northeast of England (falling from 42% to 29%) and the West Midlands (falling from 42% to 36%).

Drawing on 11 years of tracking data, the July 2025 research findings are from the Business Barometer study by Novuna Business Finance. Each quarter, the poll of a representative sample of 1,000+ small business owners track how many forecasts growth for the three months ahead.

Jo Morris

By industry sector, the growth picture for the next three months was mixed: Whilst growth outlook in the manufacturing (up from 19% to 25%) and construction (up from 19% to 24%) sectors showed modest recovery from record low-points Q1 2025, there were significant falls in real estate, transport and distribution. Of concern, the more seasonal businesses in the agriculture, hospitality and leisure sectors also reported sharp falls in growth outlook for the next three-months.

Quarter on quarter falls in the percentage of small businesses predicting growth since Q1

Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Transport & distribution 26% 31% Hospitality and leisure 25% 32% Agriculture 22% 34% Real estate / property 15% 27%

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance comments: “This time last year, the election bounce of a new Government taking office triggered a rise in small business confidence in Scotland during the months that followed, peaking at 36%. Since then, small business growth forecasts have fallen over three consecutive quarters in Scotland to a new four-year low point this quarter. The new low of 22% for the three months to 30 September is on a par with the lockdown period of 2020-1.

