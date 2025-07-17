A new dawn for first-time buyers: Mortgage Guarantee Scheme 2025 welcomed by Aberdein Considine
The firm’s latest performance figures show a broad-based uplift in activity across Scotland. The firm’s flagship offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh have reported a notable uptick in first-time buyer activity, with some branches seeing double-digit growth of 35% in mortgage consultations and an increase in property viewings.
“This is the boost the market has been waiting for,” said Crocket. “We’re already seeing a surge in enquiries from young professionals and families who now feel that homeownership is within reach, many for the first time.”
The scheme, which enables lenders to offer 95% loan-to-value mortgages with government backing, is designed to help buyers with smaller deposits step onto the property ladder. It comes at a time when mortgage rates are falling, lender competition is intensifying, and consumer confidence is returning.
“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about hope,” Crocket added. “We’re seeing young people who had put their dreams on hold now walking through our doors with renewed optimism. The scheme is unlocking doors, literally and figuratively.”
Aberdein Considine supports first-time buyers through dedicated First-Time Buyer days in our branches, offering free one-on-one appointments covering deposit saving, mortgage guidance, and the full home-buying journey. First-time buyers will further benefit from coordinated support across mortgage, legal, and estate agency services, helping demystify the process and reduce friction.
“We believe everyone deserves a place to call home,” said Crocket. “And with the right support, this scheme can turn that belief into reality for thousands across Scotland.”