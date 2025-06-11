A magical musical afternoon at Edinburgh care home

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh were recently treated to a truly unforgettable afternoon of live music, courtesy of Helen Bassett and the Westside Chorus. Their visit brought an uplifting energy to the home and created lasting memories for all in attendance.

The chorus, known for their rich harmonies and vibrant stage presence, delivered a stirring performance that had residents tapping their feet, clapping along, and even joining in for a few cherished tunes. From classic favourites to contemporary arrangements, their beautiful voices filled the home with warmth, joy, and what many described as pure magic.

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home said: “Thank you to Helen and the Westside Chorus for a truly wonderful performance. You all sang so beautifully, it was pure magic. What an honour it was to listen to your incredible voices. Our residents were absolutely delighted, and the performance sparked so many smiles and fond memories.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Helen and her talented group for bringing such joy to our home. It’s moments like these that truly make a difference in the lives of our residents.”

Helen Bassett and the Westside Chorus performing at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home

Live music and community engagement are an important part of life at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, and the visit from Helen and the Westside Chorus is just one example of the home’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching and meaningful experiences for those who live there. Events like these not only offer entertainment but also promote wellbeing, social connection, and emotional uplift, an essential part of HC-One Scotland’s person-centred approach to care.

Helen and the Westside Chorus left a lasting impression on everyone at Murrayfield House, and their generosity in sharing their time and talent was deeply appreciated.

The team at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home looks forward to welcoming the chorus back in the future and continuing to create magical moments that residents and their loved ones will treasure.