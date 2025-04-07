A job like no other: Glasgow Fort launches search for Chief Fun Officer

Glasgow Fort is on the hunt for its first-ever CFO – and it’s not Chief Finance Officer but Chief Fun Officer!

The lucky young recruit will bag their dream role, with the opportunity to try out the variety of retailers and experiences at the centre for free, indulging in tasty treats and bagging plenty of goodies all in exchange for their review.

The new CFO will spend a big day out at the centre, from seeing one of the latest movies at Vue Cinema to reviewing the new Spring menu at Wagamama’s, with Glasgow Fort’s newest and littlest recruit rating their experience to make sure it’s fit for a fun-filled visit.

What’s more, the CFO will also get the chance to sample hot chocolate and treats at Hotel Chocolat and take part in a bath bomb workshop at Lush.

The ideal candidate for the role will be a fun-loving adventurer who loves trying new experiences and must be aged between six and twelve.

To apply for the opportunity of a lifetime, youngsters should ask their parent or guardian to email [email protected] with their name, age and why they’d be the perfect candidate, by Wednesday 16th April at 23:59.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “At Glasgow Fort, we’re constantly working to improve the experience of our visitors, and launching the quest for our new CFO does just that, helping one lucky family to make unforgettable memories!

“Whether you’re shopping for your new spring wardrobe, sampling the latest menus or catching the biggest new blockbuster, Glasgow Fort is the perfect place to enjoy a family day out, and our CFO’s suggestions will help us to make sure we’re giving visitors the best possible experience this spring and beyond.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a child to become our new Chief Fun Officer will be the ultimate test to see how we shape up, and we can’t wait to welcome the lucky recruit to the centre!”

For more information and to find out whether the CFO role is for you, please see the full job description and terms & conditions, here.