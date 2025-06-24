A first for the Rotary Club of St Andrews and the Annual Schools’ Forum
For the first time, however, the keynote speaker was not able to attend in person. Instead Rotary scholar, Isabel DeVito, introduced the topic from New Jersey, USA through the medium of video conferencing, with an interesting and stimulating presentation, which the audience found both thought provoking and informative.
The title of this year’s seminar was: “Why we need Apex predators: the value of large carnivores in America, Africa and Scotland”
DeVito’s well-judged and illustrated presentation engaged the audience and generated some great questions which she answered knowledgeably and succinctly. This event is another great example of what can be achieved by the Rotary Club – school collaboration and providing young people with opportunities they would not otherwise have to learn and explore key new topics.