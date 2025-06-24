A first for the Rotary Club of St Andrews and the Annual Schools’ Forum

Fifty senior pupils from Madras College and St Leonards School participated in and contributed to this year’s Schools’ Forum, held at St Leonards this month. The Annual Schools’ Forum is an annual event organised by the Rotary Club of St Andrews which, over the years has enabled pupils from both schools to meet, discuss and reflect on issues of topical interest.

For the first time, however, the keynote speaker was not able to attend in person. Instead Rotary scholar, Isabel DeVito, introduced the topic from New Jersey, USA through the medium of video conferencing, with an interesting and stimulating presentation, which the audience found both thought provoking and informative.

The title of this year’s seminar was: “Why we need Apex predators: the value of large carnivores in America, Africa and Scotland”

DeVito’s well-judged and illustrated presentation engaged the audience and generated some great questions which she answered knowledgeably and succinctly. This event is another great example of what can be achieved by the Rotary Club – school collaboration and providing young people with opportunities they would not otherwise have to learn and explore key new topics.

