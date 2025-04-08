A bold retrofit vision to energise Scotland’s net zero mission

Public sector organisations across Scotland are set to attend a key event highlighting new approaches on making greener, more energy-efficient buildings.

Taking place on Monday April 28, the event will be held at the headquarters of Scotland’s largest free-to-join not for profit procurement organisation, the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA).

The Livingston-based firm will use the platform to showcase its newly launched £120 million Retrofit and Decarbonisation (N9) framework, designed to support large-scale energy upgrades across the country’s public sector buildings.

Attendees will hear from leading voices in retrofit delivery, policy, clean energy innovation and sustainability training – gaining real-world insights into how pioneering organisations have implemented successful decarbonisation projects.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director at SPA said: “When it comes to tackling emissions from our buildings, Scotland’s public sector has both an enormous challenge and an incredible opportunity.

“It’s also a chance to explore the benefits of our new N9 framework – a flexible, future-facing solution that has been designed specifically to support public organisations in navigating the many complexities of retrofit and decarbonisation projects.”

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the impact and practicalities of delivering retrofit projects at scale, with discussions ranging from technical systems and funding access to design feasibility and social value monitoring.

The N9 framework delivers a full-service solution, from feasibility and grant identification to project delivery across fabric, electrical, and clean heating upgrades. It is the largest-ever framework from SPA and forms a cornerstone of its net zero commitment.

Lesley added: “Public sector leaders are seeking trusted routes to decarbonisation that are cost-effective, compliant and deliver measurable impact. N9 has been created to meet exactly those needs.

“It is a fully integrated framework that links public sector buyers with pre-qualified contractors, consultants, and funding pathways – giving them the tools and support needed to decarbonise assets of every size and complexity.”

Critically, SPA has embedded its social value strategy within the N9 framework which will see the implementation of social value monitoring and the delivery of measurable benefits with a more refined understanding of the social value impact and outcomes achieved from the framework.

A portion of income generated from the N9 framework will be reinvested to help tackle Scotland’s green skills shortage, supporting training centres and academies that are upskilling the future clean energy workforce.

With places exclusively reserved for public sector organisations, the free event also provides valuable opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange.

On the day, delegates can expect presentations from public bodies, policy experts, and innovative manufacturers – including those developing cutting-edge products that are transforming the future of clean energy for homes and buildings.

The event will also explore how sustainability training is supporting net zero literacy and delivery across organisations, alongside a walk-through of how to access accredited courses.

Lesley said: “N9 is more than a procurement vehicle – it’s a platform for progress. It has been designed to help the public sector overcome both the practical and strategic challenges of retrofit, while delivering long-lasting value for people and the planet.

“We want attendees to leave this event with greater confidence, new connections, and a clear understanding of how they can leverage N9 to drive progress in their own organisations.”