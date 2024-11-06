3t Hosts Maritime & Coastguard Agency in Scotland to Drive Maritime Workforce Upskilling Amid Energy Transition

3t hosted a delegation from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) at its Dyce training centre in Aberdeen to discuss workforce upskilling amid the energy transition, focusing on maritime and renewable energy sectors.

3t, the UK-based global leader in safety critical training, had the honour of hosting senior officials from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) at its state-of-the-art training centre in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The visit centred on strategic discussions about upskilling the maritime workforce to meet the evolving demands of traditional energy sectors and the emerging marine renewables industry. As part of the MCA’s global remit to support maritime safety and workforce development across borders, the delegation was headed by Chair Lord Simon Stevens and CEO Virginia McVea, accompanied by key senior figures such as Fraser Heasley, Director of UK Technical Maritime Services; Lars Lippuner, Director of UK Customer Maritime Services; and Dr. Rannia Leontaridi, Director General of the Aviation, Maritime, and Security Group from the Department for Transport.

Their visit focused on critical global issues, including vessel decarbonisation, port infrastructure development, and strengthening the maritime workforce for North Sea operations, including lifeline ferry services and the fishing industry.

CEO, Kevin Franklin, Vice President for Training, Paul Knowles, and the MCA delegation engaged in productive discussions on the skills and workforce adjustments needed globally to support the energy transition and growing renewable sectors, before enjoying a tour of 3t’s state-of-the-art training facilities in Dyce, Aberdeen. The MCA delegation explored 3t’s immersive learning experiences including various technologies designed to enhance the delegate experience and bolster learning outcomes.

During the visit, the officials were introduced to 3t’s advanced training technologies, including the lifeboat simulator and sea survival programs at the centre’s dedicated marine training facilities. The delegation was also briefed on the critical role of 3t’s Quayside operations, which deliver essential maritime-specific training, such as lifeboat launch procedures, safety at sea, and rigging and lifting - key skills for offshore energy projects.

3t offers an extensive portfolio of over 600 different training courses at 16 global centres, training individuals to the highest industry standards annually issuing 200,000 certificates per year. Renowned for its exceptional service quality, 3t has cultivated long-standing relationships with leading clients. Its training is enhanced by advanced learning technologies, including state-of-the-art simulators, virtual reality, and digital twin technology, alongside a variety of blended learning solution.

Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t, said: “We were honoured to host the Maritime & Coastguard Agency at our Dyce training centre, a pivotal opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities and dimascuss essential workforce upskilling.

“3t’s roots in maritime training, combined with our extensive international footprint, enable us to support the growing demand for skilled workers not only in renewables but across the full spectrum of the maritime and energy sectors.

“Our facilities and technology-driven training solutions ensure we maintain a highly skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of both traditional energy roles and emerging marine renewables.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the MCA to secure a sustainable and skilled future for the global maritime industry.”