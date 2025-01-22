250 Edinburgh medical students strip for charity at Usher Hall to support Teenage Cancer Trust

On Saturday, March 1, more than 250 medical students will dance and strip in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It’s insane. But a good kind of insane’ said one student, signing up to dance in the 11th Edinburgh Medics Reveal.

A giant variety dance and strip show, produced, choreographed and performed by Edinburgh medical and nursing students - Reveal has 18 dances of varied strip levels, two surprise hosts, and an afterparty. It’s as mad as it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do it? Because it’s an incredible way of raising money for an invaluable charity: Teenage Cancer Trust. It’s a bit unexpected from future doctors and nurses but - considering it’s all about helping young people with cancer - maybe it’s exactly what you’d expect. Altogether, Reveal has raised nearly £200,000.

Dancers perform in the 2024 Edinburgh Medics Reveal

In 2014, Edinburgh medical student Catherine Fox founded Reveal for her sister. She was diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager and would have turned 30 the year Reveal began.

Initially a fundraiser in the now-closed Jam House, Reveal has grown every year, selling out Edinburgh’s Potterrow, the George Street Assembly Rooms and most recently the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Those tickets sold in six minutes, so this year they’ve upsized to one of Edinburgh’s grandest venues – the Usher Hall.

For the cast, Reveal is about having fun - there are no auditions. The audience’s energy carries the room and they’re hyped before they’ve even reached their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being involved is a commitment, with weekly rehearsals and regular fundraisers. Final year student Izzy will be dancing for the fourth time in March. She emphasised Reveal’s year-round community: "It’s much more than just the show - it’s such a unique experience in the lead up too. Reveal encourages connection across all years."

Dancers in the 2024 Edinburgh Medics Reveal

Reveal is proudly full of life and fun. It’s just as well, because it joins the battle against a disease that is anything but.

TCT representative Michael Kirk, explained: "Cancer hits young people hard. More teenagers and young adults in the UK die from cancer than any other disease. For those who survive, going through it without the right support can cause lifelong damage."

TCT is close to our hearts in Scotland, where four units in Glasgow and Edinburgh have dedicated clinical nurse specialists and youth support coordinators. Many of their patients include students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana is one such student. She’s currently in her 3rd year studying psychology, but in February 2022, she was diagnosed with lymphoma. The news of this rare blood cancer - just before her high school exams - was devastating.

"It was just life-changing, that’s the best way to describe it," she said.

"Suddenly you don't have the ability to dream and hope because you're scared that you don't have a future. When anyone is having a hard time, what pulls them through is the hope that it will get better. But when you're diagnosed with cancer, you don't have that. You're like, can I hope? I didn't even know if there was something to look forward to."

Having just turned 18, Dana received four months of chemotherapy on an adult ward. She found this particularly isolating, but she was visited by a TCT coordinator who gave support, advice, and financial help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only did they offer me practical things like a high-quality wig, but TCT also allowed me to be seen. I felt valued, like I wasn’t just a patient but a person who they were taking care of."

They encouraged Dana to join events with other teenage patients, giving her a community while in hospital.

Dana finished treatment and ‘rang the bell’ in May 2022, but TCT is still in contact with her, offering events and sending emails to check in.

"Even as I move on from that part of my life, they’ll still be there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TCT made Dana feel confident and beautiful, despite struggling to recognise herself in the mirror. She thinks that fundraising by taking your clothes off is an opportunity to feel confident in your own skin.

Reveal’s dances vary from completely non-strip, all the way to the grand finale, so there’s an option for everyone.

Alex, who danced in Reveal for the first time last year, said it let her step out of her comfort zone: "The whole experience did wonders for my body confidence, so I’m ready to do it all over again."

Reveal is one of the largest student-run events in Scotland and now a registered charity. Looking forward, its goals are to champion that opportunity to feel confident in a safe and welcoming environment, while supporting an invaluable cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From TCT Scotland’s perspective, Reveal is one of its top five annual donors and Michael says the funds are vital.

"If you’ve been involved or donated in the last decade, thank you."