1st Energy makes strategic acquisition of Ripple Energy assets

1st Energy is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the assets, IT infrastructure, and administration services of Ripple Energy, effective from Friday April 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This move follows constructive discussions with the administrators, ensuring the continuity of services for Ripple’s valued customer base and continuing its mission to make clean energy ownership affordable and accessible for everyone in the UK.

This strategic acquisition reinforces 1st Energy’s mission to deliver innovative approaches and cutting-edge tech to reduce energy costs and promote investment in green energy-efficient solutionsto communities and business across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripple Energy’s commitment to democratising renewable energy closely mirrors 1st Energy’s core values, making the alignment of our vision a natural progression.

Ripple Energy's Graig Fatha Wind Farm

Gary Christian, Managing Director at 1st Energy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ripple customers to the 1st Energy Family.”

“It became immediately clear through our conversations with Ripple and their administrators that there was a shared ambition to protect and preserve the community-led structure Ripple pioneered.

“We are fully committed and have taken all necessary measures to ensure that all Ripple customers’ green energy journey will continue with minimal disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Energy has already opened communication with the relevant co-operative Board Members and Energy Supplier Representatives to ensure a smooth transition and safeguard ongoing energy savings and services.

While this is an evolving process involving multiple stakeholders, the company is dedicated to reaching timely agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved.

The company’s immediate attention will be directed towards the Ripple Energy’s three active project sites - Graig Fatha Windfarm, Kirkhill Wind Farm, Derril Water Solar Farm.

The Whitelaw Brae site, which is currently under construction, will remain under the control of the administrators, as customers related to this site will receive updates directly from the administrators in due course.

1st Energy acknowledges the complexity of the process and is committed to transparency and regular communication as developments progress.