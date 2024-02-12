Among the lots for sale is an unusual retail unit within the seaside village of Cullen, Banffshire.

One of Scotland’s more unusual retail units, featuring the head of a dinosaur on its roof, has hit the market.

The property, within the seaside village of Cullen, Banffshire, is among several items that feature in Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ latest auction. The unique former retail unit in Cullen, which property experts say has “potential for redevelopment”, has a guide price of £120,000, with the dinosaur head available by “separate negotiation”.

In total, the auction will feature 35 commercial properties and development land located across Scotland going under the hammer on February 22. Some of the other lots are a radio mast and cabin in Greenock, with a guide price of just £5,000, which is being sold on behalf of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, former police stations in Lairg and Peterhead, and an area of land overlooking the beach airstrip on Barra, selling on behalf of Scottish Water with a guide price of a mere £2,000.

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Our first auction of the year comprises an eclectic range of lots throughout Scotland. Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network while being able to offer transparency and simplicity of process.”