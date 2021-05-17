Young Edinburgh Entrepreneur Launches ‘Boundless’ Sportswear Brand

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

This has not put off young and aspiring entrepreneur Campbell Dunns who saw “no other better opportunity” during the coronavirus pandemic to start his own business a sportswear brand, Boundless.

Boundless is a British luxury sportswear brand which has just been launched online. In an interview, Campbell outlined how unique Boundless is to other sportwear brands in the market today.

The energy entrepreneur Campbell has put into his start-up has been boundless

Campbell, 23, who studies at Edinburgh Napier University was inspired by the combination of “street culture” and Campbell’s passion for retail and sport.

He wants Boundless to be a luxury sportswear brand and highly fashionable as well – aiming to produce high quality garments at an attainable price.

Campbell made a commitment to the environment and is a “big believer that every business should be having a sustainable goal at the moment.”

All Boundless products are carbon neutral, this means that every product that they do produce they off-set all the carbon waste.

On their launch, Boundless have also had a very successful social media campaign with the likes of @siriprice_fitness on Instagram who has over 12,000 Instagram followers and also Scottish international rugby player, Blair Kinghorn showing off Boundless’ unique sportswear.

Boundless is dropping their first sportswear range on 14th of May on their website and clearly have a plan for the future with a young, motivated entrepreneur at the helm of the entire operation.

For more information go to: https://boundlessclo.co.uk/

