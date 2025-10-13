You shouldn’t have to quit Scotland to succeed

Businesses and investors can now access detailed, real-time data (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Dr Duncan Martin says the new Scottish Ecosystem Platform provides the complete visibility necessary for companies to fulfil their full potential right here

Scotland has built many world-class companies that create jobs, drive economic growth, and develop products that matter globally. But how many of our most promising businesses remain invisible to the investors and partners who could help them scale here? For too long, we’ve watched exceptional companies succeed in obscurity until they relocate or get acquired before reaching their full potential in Scotland.

That changes now. The Scottish Ecosystem Platform, launched through a partnership between the University of Edinburgh, Scottish Government, and Techscaler, provides what our ecosystem has so desperately needed: complete visibility.

Startups, scale-ups, investors, and policymakers can now access detailed, real-time data on Scotland’s entrepreneurial landscape through a single, open-access platform. In our digital age, data is more than a resource; it’s the foundation of strategic growth, and this platform, powered by leading data intelligence firm Dealroom, transforms how we access and utilise it.

Dr Duncan Martin, Director of Entrepreneurship at the University of Edinburgh's Bayes Centre (Picture: Chris Watt)

For investors evaluating the platform, Dealroom's reputation as a trusted source for intelligence on high-growth means they're now accessing the same institutional-grade data infrastructure used by international venture capital firms.

And it’s this data that tells us we’re onto something significant. According to Beauhurst, Scottish companies secured £211 million across 99 funding rounds in the first four months of 2025, representing a 108 per cent surge in investment value compared to the previous quarter. Scotland also demonstrated stronger venture-stage activity than the UK average, signalling that investors are backing more mature Scottish firms ready to scale.

This matters because Scotland has historically excelled at creating startups while finding the transition to larger enterprises more challenging. By making it easier for international investors and talent to discover opportunities here, we're removing one of the critical barriers to growth.

Access to real-time data and analysis means decisions can now be grounded in current, robust evidence rather than speculation. For entrepreneurs, understanding market gaps becomes simpler, enabling them to tailor innovations to meet real-world demands. For investors, the platform offers a strategic advantage, providing comprehensive company profiles, funding information, and market trends that help identify promising ventures before competitors do.

But the platform’s impact extends beyond individual transactions. It acts as Scotland’s entrepreneurial compass, connecting founders together and providing live market intelligence on funding trends, company valuations, and sector performance. This connectivity is key in driving innovation and essential in breaking down silos between universities, government bodies, businesses, and investors.

Crucially, the platform was built with input from founders, investors and wider stakeholders in the ecosystem and supports our nation’s commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. By highlighting diverse and ethical business practices, we can encourage investments that align with Scotland's broader social and environmental goals.

With our rich history of research and innovation, the University of Edinburgh plays a pivotal role in this initiative. Our collaboration with the Scottish Government underscores a shared commitment to fostering an environment where innovation can thrive. By leveraging our academic resources and insights, we aim to enhance the quality and depth of the data available, ensuring it serves the needs of our ever-evolving entrepreneurial community. However, the platform's success ultimately depends on participation.

What makes this platform transformative is its collaborative maintenance model. This isn’t a static directory; it’s a living, breathing representation of Scotland's innovation economy that grows stronger with every participant.

For companies, becoming active users means you’ll be discoverable by the right investors, partners, and customers. For investors, it’s your first comprehensive view of an ecosystem that is already demonstrating exceptional growth potential.

The platform is now live at scotland.dealroom.co, and I encourage every entrepreneur, investor, and ecosystem builder to explore it and contribute to it. Together, with the world watching, we can finally show Scotland’s true innovation potential.