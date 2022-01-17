Y arriba! Menzies Aviation announces landing of further Mexican contracts

The global aviation services firm said the deals are with American Airlines, Aeroflot, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, Flair Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Tag Airlines, strengthening its presence in the Latin American market, and following it in November unveiling the securing of a major Aeromexico contract.

The latest tie-ups include winning two new contracts with American Airlines – which Menzies already services at 16 airports across Mexico – for the delivery of passenger, ramp, and cabin cleaning services at Chetumal, and for ramp- and cabin-cleaning services at Manzanillo.

Menzies said the deals mean it now operates at 31 airports in Mexico. Picture: Monty Rakusen.

Delta Air Lines has awarded the Scottish firm ramp and cabin cleaning services contracts that will see Menzies servicing 355 flights a year from Guadalajara Airport and 575 flights a year at Monterrey Airport. The latter is a new station for Menzies, becoming its 40th airport in the Latin America region.

Menzies has also been awarded a ground-handling services contract for Tag Airlines at five locations in Mexico, with Menzies deeming it a “significant” win, as it will bring an additional 1,667 turns to the business in the country.

John Redmond, executive vice president for the Americas at Menzies Aviation, welcomed the firm spreading its wings further in Latin America. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our relationships with each of these airlines in the future.”

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries, supported by a global team of 25,000.

