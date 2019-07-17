Xodus Group targets Asia growth with Australian buy

Aberdeen-headquartered energy consultancy Xodus Group has struck a deal to buy an Australian firm as it looks to expand its reach in the Asia Pacific region.

Xodus has agreed to buy Perth-based Green Light Environmental in a move that will see its team, led by managing director Petrina Raitt, join Xodus, with further additions likely over the coming months.

Raitt, who will take on a new role of regional environment manager for Xodus, said: “Joining Xodus provides a larger platform for us to deliver a greater level of service for our clients.

“As well as the traditional markets, we know there are opportunities in new energy such as offshore wind and hydrogen, which are developing in Australia – and environment will play a key role in these types of projects,” she added.

In February, Xodus said it had grown revenues at its Perth office by more than 50 per cent on the back of new contract wins and had significantly increased its headcount to meet growing demand for its services in the region.

Simon Allison, Xodus operations director for the Asia Pacific region, said: “We have worked with Petrina and her team on several projects over the last seven years. Therefore, we know that there is a synergy in delivering quality environmental services which are driven by operational performance and business requirements."