Wylie & Bisset wins Accountant in Bankruptcy contract for 'unprecedented' fourth time in row

Accountancy and business advisory firm Wylie & Bisset has secured a contract with the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) for an “unprecedented” fourth time in succession.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 4:55 am
Wylie & Bisset managing partner Donald McKinnon.
AiB is an executive agency of the Scottish Government charged with administering the process of personal bankruptcy and recording corporate insolvencies in Scotland. It is responsible for the determination of personal and entity bankruptcy applications, making decisions on debt payment programme applications under the debt arrangement scheme and protecting trust deeds.

Wylie & Bisset managing partner Donald McKinnon said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract for the delivery of a comprehensive range of personal bankruptcy services throughout Scotland for an unprecedented fourth time in succession.

“The latest contract win stands as testament to the quality and range of expertise we have been delivering to AiB for over a decade now and we look forward to continuing our professional working relationship over the years ahead,” he added.

