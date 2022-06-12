Wylie & Bisset wins Accountant in Bankruptcy contract for 'unprecedented' fourth time in row

Wylie & Bisset managing partner Donald McKinnon.

AiB is an executive agency of the Scottish Government charged with administering the process of personal bankruptcy and recording corporate insolvencies in Scotland. It is responsible for the determination of personal and entity bankruptcy applications, making decisions on debt payment programme applications under the debt arrangement scheme and protecting trust deeds.

Wylie & Bisset managing partner Donald McKinnon said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract for the delivery of a comprehensive range of personal bankruptcy services throughout Scotland for an unprecedented fourth time in succession.