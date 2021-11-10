Wunderbar! Female company founders prepare for AccelerateHER-led virtual trade mission to German-speaking countries

The three-day event will include a masterclass session with Austria-based Lisa-Marie Fassl, who is co-founder and chief executive of Female Founder, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial women across Europe. She is also listed as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 European entrepreneurs.

Delegates will attend talks involving Scottish Government representatives in Germany and figures from the economic trade body Germany Trade and Invest, as well a discussion with Austrian innovation economist, lean educator and impact entrepreneur Asetila Köstinger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place from December 1 to 3, backed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, and Scottish Development International (SDI) in Germany.

The event 'will provide an ideal platform for participants to promote their companies to a number of global investors,' says Jackie Waring. Picture: Neil Hanna.

Among those attending are former AccelerateHER Awards programme finalists and participants including Kate Cameron, founder of the 2021 awards’ MedTech and Science category winner Cytochroma, and Elaine Ford, founder of Electrek Explorer, who was named the 2021 Rising Star.

Others setting off on the virtual trade mission include Sarah Mintey (Developing Experts); Katharine Paterson (So To Company); Christine Matembe (MoneyMatiX); Janani Prabhakaran (Unbaggaged); Lynne Quigley (Know-IT Global); Alison Gray (Skillfluence); Karina Good (Belong); Anna Devitt (Comedy & Confidence Training); Carmen Cummiskey, (Fomo); Gosia Little (WeeChange); Ishani Malhotra (Carcinotech); and Jacqueline Morrison (Cedeco Contractors).

The mission is designed to help catalyse growth by sharing current market information and business insights and opening doors to new connections through the global AccelerateHER network.

It will provide participants with the chance to showcase their companies to key business figures and globally-focused angel investors, and follows other AccelerateHER trade missions in recent years to Germany, California, New York, Boston and Dubai.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women Angels, the group behind AccelerateHER, said: “Thanks to the immense support of SDI, Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government, we have pulled together a fantastic programme, which will put these emerging founders in front of some exceptional individuals, including Lisa-Marie Fassl, one of Europe’s most highly regarded female business figures.

"The three-day event will provide an ideal platform for participants to promote their companies to a number of global investors.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.