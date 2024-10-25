People working in the accommodation and food service have the lowest average salaries in the UK, according to a new report.
Meanwhile, with average weekly pay of £1,361, employees in the insurance and financial services sector, have the biggest average paypackets.
The finding are from a study by suppliers of qualified teachers for tuition, Teachers To Your Home, using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics on the average weekly earnings in various industries in the UK.
Gillian Dixon, Teachers To Your Home CEO, said: “Choosing an industry to work in after leaving school is a daunting task for the younger generations. When researching potential career paths, it is a good ideato look at all aspects of their prospects. This means that students can be well informedabout the benefits and downfalls of each industry and can carefully consider their options for further study.”
Here are the 10 lowest paid industries in the UK.