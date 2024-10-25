People working in the accommodation and food service have the lowest average salaries in the UK, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, with average weekly pay of £1,361, employees in the insurance and financial services sector, have the biggest average paypackets.

The finding are from a study by suppliers of qualified teachers for tuition, Teachers To Your Home, using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics on the average weekly earnings in various industries in the UK.

Gillian Dixon, Teachers To Your Home CEO, said: “Choosing an industry to work in after leaving school is a daunting task for the younger generations. When researching potential career paths, it is a good ideato look at all aspects of their prospects. This means that students can be well informedabout the benefits and downfalls of each industry and can carefully consider their options for further study.”

Here are the 10 lowest paid industries in the UK.

1 . Accommodation and Food Service Activities Accommodation and Food Service Activities has been named the lowest-paid industry to enter after leaving school in the UK, with average weekly earnings of only £329. Roles in this industry include bartender, concierge, and housekeeping staff member.

2 . Retail Trade and Repairs In second place is Retail Trade and Repairs, with average weekly earnings of £439. There are many roles within this sector, including sales associate, home appliance repairer, and inventory specialist.

3 . Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing The third lowest-paid industry in the UK is Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing. People who work in this sector earn a weekly average of £497. Livestock handler, arborist, and fisherman are just some of the numerous roles in this sector.

4 . Other Service Activities Other Service Activities is the fourth lowest-paid industry, with average weekly earnings of £515. Some of the careers in this industry include hairdresser, tutor, and social worker.