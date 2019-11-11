Workflo Solutions launches debut facility outside Scotland

A managed services provider based in Livingston has opened its first facility outside Scotland.

Workflo Solutions is developing a new hub in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, as part of a national roll-out plan for its outsourced business support service technologies including IT support, print and documentation management.

The firm, which calls itself one of the fastest growing of its kind in the UK, said the new regional HQ will start with a core staff of sales, account management and service engineering, led by regional territory sales manager Alan O’Connor.

He said: “Workflo Solutions is looking to extend the company’s foothold in the UK by building on our reputation across the M62 corridor and beyond. Manchester is a natural hub for us in this region because of the easy motorway access for both Leeds, Liverpool and beyond.”

Further appointments across sales, account management, customer service support and field engineering are expected to more than double the size of the team by early next year.

It comes after the company, which was set up in 2007, recently announced the opening of a facility in Aberdeen.

MD Michael Field said: “It’s a really exciting time for Workflo Solutions… having a foothold in the Manchester area has been on our radar for some time.”