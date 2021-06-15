Work starts to turn former Michelin factory site in Dundee into Innovation Parc

Robertson Construction will undertake Phase 1 of MSIP’s masterplan, which will see delivery of the Fulhame Building, a new industrial space that will be subdivided into six light industrial units.

The building will mark the Innovation Parc’s first lettable space for small start-up businesses. It will have 1,125 square metres of internal floor area and will be ready to welcome tenants in September.

Michelin closed the doors to its Dundee factory last year and is now part of the MSIP joint venture with Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council.

The transformation work at MSIP aims to reduce the carbon impact of industrial processes and premises. Picture: contributed.

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director at Robertson Construction Tayside, said: “Michelin Dundee has played a pivotal role in the region for years and we will look to continue its legacy… Robertson will be engaging with the local community throughout the duration of this project, including schools, colleges, universities, employability organisations and local charities.

“In addition to the Fulhame Building, Phase 1 includes the design of future phases, with Robertson Civil Engineering also playing an important role in the masterplan of the site”.

Colin McIlraith, chief operating officer at MSIP, said: “The transformation of the MSIP site is a key part of our journey to being a world-leading Innovation Parc for sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

Those behind MSIP say it will create economic and employment opportunities across the region. Picture: contributed.

“We already offer several location options at the Innovation Parc that are of a high specification, and phase one of the masterplan work that is now underway will add to that.”

MSIP is being delivered by Robertson Construction Tayside through Procurement Hub Major Projects framework.

