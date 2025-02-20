Work starts on £6.7m water sports hub that will transform Scottish port town

“It’s wonderful to see construction finally beginning on our new hub” – John Fenwick, Stranraer Water Sports Association

Building work has begun on a £6.7 million water sports hub in Dumfries and Galloway.

Young people from Stranraer marked construction beginning on the landmark facility, which overlooks Loch Ryan. The hub is expected to open in summer 2026 and will become a key part of the town’s ambition to become a major water sports, training and events destination.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by members of Stranraer Water Sports Association’s kids club and young instructor programme. The £6.7m development, which will be built by Clark Contracts, has been designed by specialist architect John Renshaw to facilitate the requirements of those participating in water sports. It will provide changing and showering facilities, class and meeting rooms, café and kitchen facilities, offices and open public spaces.

John Fenwick (SWSA Chair), Wendi Cuffe (SWSA trustee), Struan Young, Michael Davitt, Tom Wilson (SWSA instructor), Jenna Hermans and Michael Scanlan of Clark Contracts.

John Fenwick, chairman of Stranraer Water Sports Association, said: “After years of planning and hard work, and generous support from our funders, it’s wonderful to see construction finally beginning on our new hub. I’m especially pleased that young people from our community have helped mark the occasion.

“This facility will transform what we can offer as an association, creating opportunities for skills development, employment and establishing Stranraer as a premier destination for water sports events and training. It’s a major step forward in the regeneration of our town.”

Michael Scanlan, director at Clark Contracts, said: “We are delighted to be working with Stranraer Water Sports Association on this exciting project. It is great to see continued development in Stranraer and we are looking forward to continuing to work in the area and providing these high-quality facilities for the local community.”

Following a feasibility study and a community consultation process, the vision for the water sports hub took shape and a full business case was developed in collaboration with Dumfries and Galloway Council. In 2023, the project was awarded Levelling Up funding.