Work kicks off on three housing projects to provide almost 100 homes in Fife and Dundee

Derek McGowan, Campion Homes site manager at the St Vincent's site in Dundee.

Dundee and Fife are set for almost 100 new affordable homes as work kicks off on three housing association projects.

Campion Homes is building the new homes as part of ongoing partnerships with Angus Housing Association and Kingdom Housing Association. The family-run housing developer, which is marking 35 years in business, will deliver 21 units on the site of the previously demolished St Vincent’s Primary School in Dundee. The development will comprise 14 social rent properties, made up of six two-storey semi-detached homes and eight cottage flats, as well as a block of six single-storey supported accommodation flats, with another for a duty care worker.

Kevin Lynch, director of asset management at Angus Housing Association, said: “This is an exciting development for Angus Housing that has had its challenges but is now on site. The quality homes being developed by Campion will be a great addition to our stock and the local community, and will no doubt be in high demand.”

Meanwhile, Campion will deliver two further developments for Kingdom Housing Association, in Pittenweem and Leuchars, comprising 29 and 49 homes respectively. The firm has worked in partnership with Kingdom since 1989, delivering in excess of 1,600 homes.

Campion has also reported a “positive start” to its 2023/24 financial year with a return to profit in the first half as inflationary pressures ease. The company is also said to be achieving “healthy” sales on its two private housing developments in Glenrothes and Crieff, with an additional site planned for later this year in Meigle, Strathmore.

Susan Jackson, joint managing director at Dunfermline-based Campion Homes, said: “We have a deep understanding of social housing. We’ve worked closely with Angus Housing Association and Kingdom Housing Association for a number of years, helping to empower local communities and transform lives. To date we’ve delivered almost 2,600 affordable homes across east central Scotland.