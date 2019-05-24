Work gets underway on major 1,100-homes Fife project

Work has begun on a key Fife development that promises to deliver more than 1,000 homes, new retail units and leisure space.

Murray Estates’ Kingdom Park scheme is located between the A92 and A915 on the north eastern edge of Kirkcaldy. It will include improvements to the local road network, education provision and “enhancement of green space” to serve the new community.

The work is set to be undertaken in five phases, with all construction scheduled for completion in 2028. The initial phase of infrastructure works is due to be completed by the end of the year, providing serviced sites to housebuilders and retail developers.

Investment for the initial phases has been supported by the Housing Infrastructure Fund – part of the Scottish Government’s “More Homes” initiative launched in 2016, which aims to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by March 2021.

Murray Estates, part of Sir David Murray’s Murray Capital, said about 15 per cent of the 1,088 homes would be affordable properties.

Russell Wilkie, director of Murray Estates, said: “Kingdom Park is a key strategic development and we are delighted to be collaborating with the Scottish Government and Fife Council to channel significant investment into creating this new expansion to Kirkcaldy with our delivery partners. In addition to housing, the plans include shops, public art, a community centre and green space, which will create an excellent living environment for its future residents.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, Kirkcaldy area committee convenor, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s funding, through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, and look forward to continuing our work with Murray Estates as this new community develops out.”

The site measures 135 acres and occupies a fully restored open cast coal site. A planning application for Kingdom Park was submitted in 2010 and planning permission was granted by the local authority in October 2014.

Scottish housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “Building more quality homes is key to driving economic growth and ensuring a fairer Scotland. That’s why we have set an ambitious target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

“Our £6 million investment from the Housing Infrastructure Fund will result in nearly 1,100 new homes, 163 of which will be affordable, and that’s great news for Kirkcaldy.”