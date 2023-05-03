All Sections
Work gets under way to offer pioneering 'defurbished' office space on Edinburgh's George Street

Work has begun on a major project at a well-known George Street building that is expected to deliver the first “defurbished” office space on one of Edinburgh’s main thoroughfares.

By Emma Newlands
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST
New Clarendon – located at 114-116 George Street – is set to provide 35,000 square feet of new, eco-friendly, grade A, city centre office accommodation in the Scottish capital, with the work expected to be completed by September of this year.

The property is owned by investment giant Abrdn, with Knight Frank and JLL acting as joint agents, and its top floor has already been put under offer by a prospective occupier.

Set over seven floors, the building’s interiors will be “defurbished” – a modern design concept that typically includes exposed brick or concrete walls, visible vents and pipework, original flooring, and maximal use of natural light.

'With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest,' says JLL Scotland. Picture: contributed.'With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest,' says JLL Scotland. Picture: contributed.
“Plug ‘n’ play” office space – where businesses can almost instantly set up and trade – will be available on the lower ground floors, while the current car parking space will be replaced with amenities to encourage active commuting such as e-bike charging points.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “New Clarendon will provide much-needed high quality, modern space that caters to occupiers’ priorities and [environmental, social, and governance] requirements – particularly wellness facilities for staff and sustainable property. We believe there will be a significant amount of interest in this property leading up to its completion later this year.”

Cameron Stott, head of JLL Scotland, added: “With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest.”

