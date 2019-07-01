Women in Business growth scheme hails first success in Edinburgh

Ten businesswomen have successfully completed a “first of its kind” female entrepreneurship initiative run by Business Gateway Edinburgh.

The Women in Business (WIB) Growth Programme was attended by a cohort of female founders whose companies collectively employ more than 50 people.

Developed by Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, the scheme supports female entrepreneurs to take their business or invention “to the next level” by focusing on scale-up skills such as leadership strategy, presenting for investors and exploring new markets.

The six-week scheme was launched on International Women’s Day by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Rachel Sneddon, founder of bridal business Rachel Scott Couture, set up her business in 2004 at age 26 with £10,000 of her own savings. She now has four staff and is in the process of doubling the size of her boutique in central Edinburgh.

She said: “[The WIB programme] not only taught me new business skills and how to think big, but also to recognise the strong qualities I already have as a successful businesswoman.

“I’ve now got a clearer than ever business vision with measurable targets and goals, and the confidence I’ve never really had before to achieve them.”

Sneddon was joined by Diane Harbison of Decipher Analytics; Kate Little of Digital Six; Martina Zupan of Alterwaste; Ifeyinwa Rita Kanu of IntelliDigest; Anne Sellar of Swift Letting; Laura Taylor of The Secret Beauty Garden; Lorna Carr of The Sensory Sessions; Monica Martins of Theorem Conferences and Events; and Moira Bennett of Sell More Tickets.

WIB developer Harkins said: “The programme is the first of its kind in Scotland to work specifically with women to achieve their growth ambitions and make it easier for them to get the support they need to expand their business, covering everything from premises and staffing to networking and exporting.”

She added that she was “honoured” to be part of the growth of the aspiring businesses.

Applications are open for the next WIB Growth Programme, which is due to start on 26 October.