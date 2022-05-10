Windfall tax calls intensify as Scottish Gas owner Centrica flags big profits

In a trading update, the group said it has been boosted by “strong” volumes across its nuclear and gas production operations.

Meanwhile, its trading business has also increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve UK supply amid pressure from the conflict in Ukraine.

Energy bills for UK households have surged after the price cap was increased by 54 per cent to £1,971 per year by regulator Ofgem due to volatile wholesale prices. It is predicted that the price cap could jump again to as much as £2,900 in October.

Nevertheless, Chancellor Rishi Sunak held firm in his opposition to a windfall tax on Monday, arguing that it would “deter investment at a time we need it most - not least in renewable energy”.

That followed record multi-billion-pound quarterly profits from oil producers BP and Shell.

Centrica said that its British Gas Services & Solutions business has been hit by “some supply chain disruption and higher inflation” which has affected its costs and customer demand.

“We expect those headwinds to continue to at least partially offset underlying operational progress for the duration of this period of higher inflation,” the group told investors..

Centrica has flagged annual earnings at the top end of its targets.