Why you need a consolidated IT partner for your business

Working with multiple siloed specialists in different aspects of IT can do more harm than good, warns Andy McKay

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Technology undoubtedly forms the backbone of modern business. From interacting with customers, selling and marketing services or communicating with colleagues, almost every business function is conducted in the technology space.

Yet, with the digital domain now doubling as the primary location for operations and sales, while also replacing the traditional bricks and mortar office building, this adds significant strain on organisations to manage, configure and secure these new foundations effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With limited budgets, skills and resources, and the fact that many SMEs lack the luxury of in-house IT and cyber support, this often leads to them looking for partners to deliver and support these critical business functions.

​IT and cyber support should be the job of a single partner (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

However, when organisations work with multiple siloed partners, who don’t collaborate, they often learn the hard way that the measures they adopted to alleviate workloads are actually having the entirely opposite effect.

From assistance to friction

One of the biggest sources of friction is organisations working with multiple partners to manage and support different areas of their technology functions.

For instance, a common scenario sees businesses appointing different specialists to handle broadband connectivity, telephony, IT support and cyber security. This approach often causes friction due to the absence of a centralised technology department. Partners, chosen at different times, often operate independently and may even compete, resulting in a lack of coordination. With all partners working in silos, this can lead to a disjointed technology estate, with gaps that not only impact performance but can also leave the organisation more vulnerable to cyber threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy McKay, CEO, Converged Communication Solutions

Furthermore, from an operational perspective, it means juggling multiple contracts, invoices and support channels, creating additional work for already stretched internal teams, and diluting accountability when things go wrong.

Instead of lightening the load, this multi-supplier setup suddenly becomes a source of friction, inefficiency, complexity and risk. So, what is the solution?

Consolidation for centralised support

To tackle these issues, the best solution is for organisations to identify consolidated IT partners that can manage every area of their digital estate and scale their services in line with the business as it grows and evolves.

These consolidated IT partners can support and manage every aspect of an organisation’s digital environment, from broadband to telephony and IT to cyber security, ensuring everything is centralised, managed and overseen by one unified team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means all IT assets are set up by one provider, limiting the risk of gaps which could impact the organisation operationally or leave it more exposed to cyber attacks.

Furthermore, this approach ensures the organisation only has a single invoice, a single contract and one dedicated point of contact for all their IT, connectivity and cyber security needs. The organisation will also benefit from a closer relationship with the provider, allowing them to work in partnership and adapt as business goals change and develop.

While outsourcing is intended to reduce workloads, selecting multiple specialist suppliers over time often has the opposite effect, increasing internal strain and reducing collaboration.

When suppliers are selected at different times based on their individual specialisms, this can lead to less collaboration and places more strain on organisations internally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to tackling this challenge, and truly alleviating IT and security strains from organisations, looking for a consolidated IT partner might just provide the solution.

These centralised experts provide support for an organisation’s entire technology estate, ensuring that as dependence on the digital domain grows, these important foundations are being managed safely in the hands of experts.