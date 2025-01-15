Why this Scottish firm's water tech matters - £2.2 million for global expansion

“Scotmas is a shining example of an ambitious Scottish business driving innovation on an international scale” – Sarah Newbould, British Business Bank

A Borders-based water treatment specialist has been given a £2.2 million funding boost to support its global expansion plans and create 40 jobs.

The investment into Scotmas Group was led by the Investment Fund for Scotland (IFS), managed by Maven Capital Partners and delivered by the British Business Bank, alongside investment from Scottish Enterprise.

Founded in 1998, Scotmas is a family-owned water treatment and disinfection business based in Kelso and employing 50 staff. Its core technology helps control bacteria and other pathogens present in water and food contact surfaces across a variety of industries. The group’s systems currently treat more than two billion litres of water per day, in markets as far afield as New Zealand, Dubai and Chile.

Since the roll out of its full-service offering, the firm has secured large project wins and strategic partnership opportunities in key UK and international markets. The latest investment will help accelerate that growth, with an initial focus on establishing in-country sales, manufacturing and servicing capacity in the Middle East and South America.

The group will also use the funding to increase manufacturing capacity at its Kelso plant. The investment is expected to create a further 40 jobs over the course of the next three years.

Chief executive Alistair Cameron said: “This funding represents a tremendous opportunity to scale our operations, drive innovation through research and development, and deliver sustainable, cost-effective water treatment solutions to a growing global market.

“As a company deeply rooted in the Scottish Borders, we take great pride in contributing to the local economy by creating high-quality jobs, apprenticeships, and career development opportunities. This investment is not just about the growth of Scotmas; it’s also about fostering economic development in our community and tackling pressing global challenges like water stress and climate change.”

Maven partner Alan Robertson said: “There is a clear and increasing need for Scotmas’ services due to growing global water demands and water quality regulations becoming more stringent.”

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager, nations and regions funds, at the British Business Bank, added: “Scotmas is a shining example of an ambitious Scottish business driving innovation on an international scale with its environmentally friendly water treatment technology.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish company looking to revolutionise the way buildings are insulated has secured significant six-figure investment. Midlothian-based Sisaltech raised £800,000 in a funding round led by Tricapital Angels, with backing from Scottish Enterprise.

The firm’s products can be used in a variety of applications including pitched roofs, walls and under suspended timber floors. The fresh investment will allow the business to scale its operations to meet growing demand.

Moray Martin, chief executive of Tricapital Angels, said: “Sisaltech is a forward-thinking, innovative and impactful business, exactly the type of company we are geared up to accelerate as they scale and transform the construction sector with products that perform exceptionally while tackling the climate emergency.