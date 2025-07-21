Why the smart money is moving into hospitality - and backing Masutes Group

With inbound tourism forecast to exceed 43 million visits and £33.7 billion in overseas spend in 2025, the UK hospitality sector is poised for sustained growth. Domestic travel shows no sign of slowing either, with over 117 million overnight trips made by British residents in 2023 alone.

Tourism continues to drive economic output – directly contributing £58 billion – and today, the opportunity lies not just in occupancy, but in innovation. For hotel owners, guest house operators and property investors, the message is clear: demand is strong, and the potential to optimise and scale hospitality assets has never been more compelling.

At the heart of this opportunity is Masutes Group, an ambitious, purpose-driven company fast becoming one of the most exciting growth stories and winning teams in the sector.

Founded by Edinburgh-based entrepreneur Pav Masutes - whose background spans hospitality and banking - the Group is powered by an international team based across the UK, India, Dubai and the Philippines.

Masutes advises high-net-worth individuals and family offices on real estate and business strategy and is guided by a dynamic board of directors that now includes former Scotland rugby international Ben Toolis and Samuel Herbert, co-founder of the Group’s serviced-accommodation platform mySTAYINN. Their combined expertise in finance, hospitality and international business further strengthens the Group’s strategic vision and execution.

Together, they lead Masutes Group across three core verticals:

mySTAYINN – a fast-growing short-let hospitality brand built on a robust investment strategy

Fifty-Twenty-Two – a consultancy and property investment firm supporting athletes and high net worths to build sustainable portfolios

It’s Not Just Coffee – an eco-minded coffee franchise with community values and bold scale-up ambitions

mySTAYINN operates over 290 short-let properties across the UK and Europe, spanning sought-after city destinations, scenic coastal towns and rural escapes. More than just a management company, it’s a boutique hospitality brand offering tech-enabled, guest-first stays with hotel-level standards from Cornwall, Bath and Bristol to Edinburgh, Inverness and the Isle of Skye.

What started with 63 listings in its first six months has grown into a business generating £7.4 million in turnover, with an asset value of nearly £20 million. And this is just the beginning.

In the next 36 months, mySTAYINN is projected to grow to 900+ listings, with turnover forecast to exceed £82 million by year four. This growth is built on disciplined operations, strong local teams, and rising demand from travellers seeking flexibility without compromise.

Why partner with mySTAYINN? For hotel and guest house owners, the appeal is clear.

mySTAYINN offers:

Higher occupancy through dynamic pricing and multichannel listings

Seamless operations – from housekeeping to guest communication

Revenue uplift with reduced overheads

A brand that balances operational performance with guest satisfaction

Diversification drives resilience so with that Masutes’ investment consultancy arm, Fifty-Twenty-Two, co-led by Ben Toolis, is a trusted advisor for athletes and entrepreneurs looking to diversify into property – bringing added credibility and investor interest.

Meanwhile, It’s Not Just Coffee is fast becoming a franchising success, with eight units open and a roadmap to 50+ locations. Together, these three businesses form a diversified, scalable portfolio balancing hospitality, investment and community-driven growth.

Masutes Group is entering its next phase of expansion and opening conversations with new partners and investors. We’re planning to host a private Investor Insight Briefing in Edinburgh soon – a chance to explore performance to date, upcoming opportunities, and how to get involved.

We offer investors a diversified growth strategy across hospitality, coffee franchising, and athlete-led investments, we bring a strong leadership combining elite sport and entrepreneurship and deliver tech-enabled operations with local teams for scalable, quality delivery.

If you’re a hotelier, guest house owner or investor looking to align with a high-growth, values-led business, now is the time to connect.