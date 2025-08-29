Why suicide is on the HSE’s radar as part of mental health focus

The regulator is clearly serious about driving improvements to tackle crisis in the workplace, writes Zoe Betts

Employers should ensure the risk of worker suicide is considered as part of their risk assessment process as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) looks to step up efforts to combat a rising mental health crisis in the workplace.

The HSE has been working hard to support employers improve the mental health of their workforce, including via its Working Minds campaign and free online tools to help employers get to grips with relevant risk assessments.

The HSE is clearly serious about driving improvement in this area and at its recent annual general meeting it highlighted that around half of its inspections last year targeted health management. It also confirmed that new research programmes are under way to improve understanding of mental health causes and interventions, in turn guiding future regulatory activity.

​The HSE found that 850,000 people suffered from work-related mental ill health in the last year (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Recent statistics published by the regulator show 1.7 million workers in the UK suffered from ill health in the last year, of which around half related to work-related stress, depression or anxiety.

Whilst these statistics are likely to play a part in this information gathering process, these have been criticised as not revealing the whole story. In particular, suicides related to work are not included, leading some to the view that the figures produced are not representative of the true position.

The HSE has long referenced the difficulties in identifying a “unique link between work activity and suicide as most suicides generally arise out of a very complex and often subjective range of factors”. In “appropriate cases”, however, the HSE may investigate a suicide.

Reaffirming its commitment to improving mental health at its AGM, the HSE also confirmed that it would be following with interest the new British Standards Institution’s (BSI’s) BS 30480 Suicide and the workplace – Intervention, prevention and support for people affected by suicide, particularly as work related stress can be a precursor of suicidal ideation.

Zoe Betts, Partner and criminal regulatory law specialist at Pinsent Masons

The HSE’s current guidance on suicide prevention highlights the psychosocial factors which may cause risk – including bullying, job insecurity, work-related stressors and discrimination. It reminds employers of the need to address the risk as part of their duty to safeguard a worker’s mental as well as physical health.

The BSI launched a consultation in May on BS 30480, the UK’s first workplace Standard dedicated to suicide awareness and education. It is designed to provide comprehensive guidelines to help organisations plan for, respond to, and support people affected by suicide. The draft standard includes examples of suicide risks and warning signs along with toolkits for managers and HR teams as well as guidance on how to support those dealing with suicide loss.

The Standard will be freely available and provide guidance to organisations for putting in place “systematic, appropriate and compassionate prevention and support measures” and will highlight situations where specialist guidance may be needed.

Due for final publication in the autumn, BS 30480 will be an important tool for employers as they get to grips with their responsibilities to safeguard their workers’ mental health.