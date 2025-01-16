Why start-up behind Scotland's Beard Festival have turned event into two-day extravaganza for 2025

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the Charity to benefit from your annual raffle. We are a small charity that relies solely on donations, this means that every penny raised is vital to ensure that our services continue to run supporting the local community” - Chris’s House Suicide Awareness

Pioneering Scottish beard care company Braw Beard has announced the return, and expansion, of the Beard and Moustache International Championship

The seventh annual event will take place as part of the Braw Beard Weekender festival on Saturday, February 15 at Glasgow’s Drygate Brewery.

Scotland's Beard Festival Upgrades To A 2-Day Event For 2025 | Braw Beard

The firm - based in East Lothian - sells a range of products focused on beard oils handmade in Scotland.

Jackson, formerly a graphic designer, grew the business from a hut in his garden to an enterprise selling more than 150,000 products annually.

The Glasgow festival of all things hirsute is a highlight in the Braw Beard calendar, and this year brings together not just a competition but speakers and artists too.

Friday, February 14th will feature a live show hosted by comedian Billy Kirkwood and Jackson alongside special guests: Isle of Man TT racer Jamie Coward, wrestler and actor Jack Jester, musician Cammy Barnes, and artist and author Tragic O’Hara.

The following night will showcase hte beard and moustache competition across 13 categroies including Best Fake Beard and Over 12” Beard. Competitors are expected from as far afield as USA, Germany, Belgium and Norway.

Braw Beard is partnering with Chris’s House Suicide Awareness charity for the third time. A spokesman for the organisation said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the Charity to benefit from your annual raffle. We are a small charity that relies solely on donations, this means that every penny raised is vital to ensure that our services continue to run supporting the local community.”

The championship will culminate with a live music performance by Scottish rock band, In Charge and attendees can get exclusive products including a limited edition Braw Beard oil, with only 100 individually numbered bottles available, and a unique Brawtherhood lager - a collaboration between Braw Beard and Drygate Brewery.