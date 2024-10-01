Why staff want a different Christmas party this year

Lauren Hyder is Head of Events and Sales at Lost Shore Surf Resort

Edinburgh’s Lost Shore Surf Resort could bring a whole new meaning to surf and turf this December

This shift is influencing what people are looking for from work Christmas parties too. Teams are looking for more than just going out for a meal and heading home. They want to engage in fun activities that are memorable and unique, fostering a sense of togetherness.

One key reason for the shift is that after the isolation from Covid, people are looking for more immersive experiences.

This trend can have huge benefits for businesses. Having an interesting venue or event will increase participation within the team and ultimately enhance camaraderie. These experiences can be more inclusive, encouraging those who may not want to drink alcohol to join in the fun with alternative activities on offer.

The Lost Shore Surf Resort in Edinburgh is Scotland’s first inland surf resort

Moreover, these events are brilliant for social media because they offer visually engaging and shareable content. Companies that host unique events for their teams have the chance to showcase their workplace culture and team spirit in a way that reflects positively on the organisation and can attract future talent or engage customers who appreciate the culture behind a business.

We have seen this type of offering specifically for work parties appear in London, but less so in Scotland. That is why this year, the newly opening Lost Shore Surf Resort in Edinburgh, Scotland’s first inland surf resort, is offering one of the most unique Christmas party options in the country. The Lost Feast will be an immersive indoor winter woodland experience filled with festive spirit, delightful sharing plates from Five March and themed drinks. Guests will be welcomed by a crackling fire and then enter through a Narnia-inspired wardrobe to discover a beautiful immersive wonderland. This setting is perfect for corporate celebrations, get-togethers with friends and family, or any Christmas event.

A key feature of the Lost Feast is the ability to combine the festive dining experience with surfing on Lost Shore’s inland waves. For teams looking to add an extra layer of excitement to their Christmas party, this unique option allows them to enjoy both the immersive winter woodland setting and the thrill of surfing in one event. Surf sessions can be arranged before The Lost Feast event, or the following day if guests are staying overnight, offering an unforgettable mix of fun and adventure alongside the festive spirit.