Why Scottish sustainable house building can learn a lesson from EV market

‘We are now facing the same challenges that the automotive industry faced in balancing sustainability with affordability when EVs were introduced” - Michael Pratt, Timber Engineering UK

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish housebuilders and timber frame specialists have claimed building sustainable homes has far greater returns.

Dundee housebuilders Eddie Wighton and Michael Pratt, founders of both Invertay Homes Ltd and sister firm Timber Engineering UK, suggest that building more A-rated homes should cost no more than building less energy efficient C-rated properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost is frequently cited as a barrier to increasing sustainable housing stocks.

Wighton and Pratt have said they can make the superstructure for an A-rated home wind and watertight in as little as one day, cutting build time and costs by manufacturing and constructing the frames party offsite.

Eddie Wighton (left) and Mike Pratt (right) of Invertay Homes | Timber Engineering UK and Sustainabuild

Now, Timber Engineering UK is partnering with Sustainabuild to share its greener building methods with other firms.

Pratt said: “We are currently building our largest and most energy efficient houses and it’s costing us 10 per cent less now that we have introduced our own product, systems and methods of constructing. There really is no excuse for not building new high quality homes which are kinder to the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s simply about changing the approach to building – and planning for it from the outset. Sustainable building only becomes more expensive if you have to amend existing plans and try to retro-fit sustainable bolt-ons, wasting a whole load of time in the process. If it’s all been efficiently built into the design and building process from the outset, it needn’t cost more.

‘We are now facing the same challenges that the automotive industry faced in balancing sustainability with affordability when EVs were introduced. However, through innovation, economies of scale, and government incentives, EVs are becoming more accessible and affordable to the general public. Similarly, by adopting new building strategies and bringing sustainable materials into the mainstream, the construction industry can make eco-friendly homes more affordable.”

Research suggests consumer demand will drive changes. CSIRO research, conducted by the CRC for Low Carbon Living, revealed two-thirds of homebuyers prefer energy-efficient homes when given a choice.

Wighton added: “Consumers overwhelmingly prefer sustainably constructed homes that significantly reduce impact on the environment. This is especially so when combined with genuine affordability.