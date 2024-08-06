Why Scots investment giant Abrdn 'needs to shrink into its new skin' following H1 return to profit

“After a period of flux, Abrdn has a reasonable direction of travel,” says one analyst.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish investment giant Abrdn has swung back into an interim profit, as its bid to fill the CEO seat vacated by Stephen Bird earlier this year continues.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm reported that net operating revenue for the period was down 7 per cent year on year to £667 million, while adjusted operating profit was broadly flat at £128m. It notched up an IFRS pre-tax profit of £187m, from a loss of £169m on the same basis 12 months previously, with an interim dividend per share flat at 7.3p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group sponsored the Scottish Open in 2021. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The group’s interim chief executive Jason Windsor (formerly its finance boss) has now said: "In the first half of the year we have made an encouraging start as we become more efficient, and we enhance our propositions to lay the foundations for growth.

“We have three core businesses, with strong, scale positions in attractive markets, and each has headroom to grow. While market conditions remain challenging, we are firmly on track to realise at least £150m of annualised cost savings by the end of 2025.

“These are solid foundations, positioning us for a step-change in performance, and allowing us to invest further in growth. I am excited about the potential in Abrdn, and confident that by delivering against our priorities, we can deliver better outcomes for our clients, more attractive performance for our shareholders and nurture a culture that sustains long-term success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, deemed the results “another mixed bag” from Abrdn. “While its adviser offering is heading in the right direction with positive flows, there is progress on cost savings, and Interactive Investor remains a stand-out performer, the overall business is suffering from a degree of inertia.

“There is going to be an element of Abrdn shrinking into its new skin, which may mean decisions will need to be made about what remains of the fund management business, among other areas requiring self-help measures. After a period of flux, Abrdn has a reasonable direction of travel, and the next couple of years will be about further execution of that strategy, following the appointment of the new interim CEO.”

Analysts at Panmure Liberum said: “The range of expectations for interim results was wide, which has not necessarily helped Abrdn in the past, but the outcome is – across most lines of business – a bit better than might have been feared.