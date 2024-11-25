Why Scotland’s £1 billion-plus salmon industry is on cusp of record-breaking year

“The popularity of Scottish salmon continues to soar at home and abroad, and we are heading for a record-breaking year of success” – Tavish Scott

Scottish salmon exports are on track for a record-breaking year, new figures today suggest.

The latest industry data shows that international sales of Scotland’s biggest food export were up 11 per cent to £191 million between the start of July and the end of September, compared to the same quarter last year, taking the nine-month total in 2024 to £622m. Over the three quarters combined, that is a 30 per cent year-on-year rise from £478m.

Growth is said to have been underpinned by increased exports to France, the main point of entry for many sales to Europe, as well as to Asia with China, Taiwan and Singapore the key destinations there. Industry leaders noted that each of the first three quarters of 2024 had seen an increase in both volumes and sales, with the April-to-June period recording the largest growth.

Scottish salmon is farm-raised in five areas of Scotland along the west coast and the northern islands. Production volumes fell in 2023 as the sector faced environmental challenges, including warming seawater which increased micro-jellyfish blooms.

The key sector has invested almost £1 billion since 2018 in freshwater treatment vessels, scientific research, reducing the time that farm-raised salmon spend at sea and improving monitoring systems to help farmers respond to the natural challenges. This has led to monthly average survival rates for salmon of 98.7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024, according to trade body Salmon Scotland, ensuring the increasing global demand for Scottish salmon can be met.

Separately, the UK domestic market for salmon is valued at some £1.2 billion-a-year, and the sector’s gross value added (GVA) - a measure of net economic contribution - is worth £766m for the Scottish and UK economies.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of trade body Salmon Scotland, said: “Capital investment by Scotland’s salmon producing companies has delivered these outstanding results. Through scientific innovation and research, salmon farmers have significantly increased output - ensuring we can meet global demand for the UK’s largest food export.

“The popularity of Scottish salmon continues to soar at home and abroad, and we are heading for a record-breaking year of success,” he added.

Figures for the final quarter of 2024 will be released early in the new year.

Last month, it emerged that government inspectors had no concerns over the number of dead salmon removed from a fish farm just hours before MSPs paid a visit to the site.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs committee visited Dunstaffnage fish farm near Oban in late September for a fact-finding mission. Animal Equality UK accused the fish farm operator of trying to paint a “wholly inaccurate” picture of the industry but Scottish Sea Farms insisted the footage showed “routine” operations.