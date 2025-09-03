Why Scotland’s lawtech success must not leave small firms behind

Scotland can not only benefit from the lawtech boom but show the rest of UK how to do it properly, Christina Blacklaws says

Scotland has established itself as a UK lawtech powerhouse, with 14 cutting-edge companies and growth rates that outpace everywhere except London and the South East. But this success story risks being incomplete if the benefits of legal technology don’t reach every corner of the profession.

The opportunity is clear. Scotland’s legal sector contributes £1.37 million to the economy annually and employs 24,000 people. But to maximise this potential, there’s an important gap to address – ensuring that technological advances reach firms of all sizes, not just those with the resources for early adoption.

Scottish lawtech companies are creating genuinely transformative solutions. Glasgow’s My Customer Lens uses AI to turn client feedback into business intelligence, while Scotland-born Wordsmith AI’s contract-reviewing algorithms help legal teams work with unprecedented efficiency. Edinburgh’s Valla has democratised employment law, helping 13,000 workers navigate disputes they couldn’t previously afford to pursue. These innovations prove that technology can enhance legal services across the board.

Lawtech investment in the UK hit nearly £140m in 2024 (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Yet Scotland’s high street firms – the backbone of the legal system – face barriers to accessing these innovations. These legal practices serve communities and small businesses, often handling cases that larger firms won’t touch. Recent Law Society of Scotland research reveals that a lack of training is a significant barrier to tech adoption among smaller practices.

Supporting these firms to embrace new technology is both good business sense and essential for maintaining access to justice across Scotland. When some firms can offer AI-enhanced contract reviews, instant document analysis, and data-driven insights while others cannot, clients receive markedly different standards of service depending on which practice they choose, or can afford. The worker facing an employment dispute, the family buying their first home, the small business needing legal advice – all deserve access to the same quality of legal support, regardless of their lawyer’s firm size.

This presents a unique opportunity for Scotland to lead the way for the rest of the UK, and there is good reason to believe it can do so. After all, Scotland has produced Wordsmith AI, the fastest Scottish start-up ever to reach $100m valuation. If Scotland can demonstrate how to ensure technology adoption benefits every practice regardless of size, it could provide the blueprint for legal innovation across Britain.

The solution requires building on existing foundations. The Ministry of Justice-backed LawtechUK, whose Advisory Panel I chair, already provides free toolkits, training programmes, and peer networks, but Scotland needs a more coordinated approach to ensure every legal practice can access and implement appropriate technology. This means expanding targeted support for smaller firms and developing practical training that works for busy practices with limited time and resources.

Christina Blacklaws, Chair, LawtechUK Advisory Panel

The stakes couldn't be higher. UK lawtech investment hit nearly £140m in 2024, with 44 per cent of European lawtech startups now based in the UK. Scotland is superbly positioned to not only benefit from this boom but show the rest of the UK how to do it properly. This will only be possible if the country acts decisively to ensure technology becomes a professional necessity rather than a privilege. By leading the way in creating truly inclusive legal innovation, where technology strengthens the profession, Scotland can demonstrate that lawtech success isn’t just about commercial advantage, but lifting the entire legal sector.