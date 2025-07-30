Why rural connectivity is vital for the future of Scotland​​​​​​​

Bridging the digital divide in overlooked communities such as the Shetland Islands will unlock untapped potential, writes ​Nick Gliddon

My family’s roots lie on islands – my Nanna was born on the Isle of May, my Mum on the Isle of Man. As lighthouse keepers, communication was essential for our family.

In too many parts of rural Scotland, communication and digital connectivity is stuck in the past. And in today’s world, where almost every aspect of life relies on fast, reliable connections – that’s unacceptable.

Genuine connectivity in Scotland means investing directly in areas that have been overlooked for far too long – especially rural communities and notorious “not-spots” like the Shetland Islands. That’s why VodafoneThree is making rural connectivity a top priority, working hand in hand with the Scottish Government to explore laying a new subsea cable joining mainland Scotland to Shetland to greatly improve connectivity on the Islands. This effort is part of a sweeping infrastructure programme aimed at finally closing the UK’s digital divide.

Nick Gliddon, CEO, Vodafone Business

Building on our recent merger with Three UK, Vodafone is committing £11 billion over the next eight years to create one of Europe’s largest 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks. This will be the UK’s most advanced network yet – what we proudly call “The Nation’s Network”.

This investment brings faster speeds, lower latency, and greater reliability – not just for cities, but for rural and remote communities across the UK. By exceeding the government’s Shared Rural Network target, it will help close the digital divide, improving access to vital services. And, we’re not merely enhancing the network; we’re redefining who gets to benefit from it. By 2028, VodafoneThree is on track to cover 90 per cent of the UK, reaching near-universal coverage by 2034. Our aim is to build a secure, sustainable, and inclusive digital infrastructure that empowers everyone – whether you live in Aberdeen, Inverness, or on a croft in Yell.

Significant progress is already being made. Take Glasgow, for instance – over the next three years, thousands of residents and local businesses will gain access to dramatically improved indoor 5G coverage. These enhancements will transform education, healthcare, and logistics, positioning Glasgow as a hub of smart innovation.

Yet, in rural Scotland, nearly half the population still lacks access to 5G – a stark contrast to the much better coverage in urban areas. This widening digital divide restricts essential services, limits economic growth, and encourages young people to leave in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

​Lerwick harbour in Shetland. The Islands are a notorious connectivity ‘not spot’ (Picture: Lisa Strachan/stock.adobe.com)

The Shetland Islands perfectly illustrates both the challenge and the promise. Their current connectivity trails the national average, but these islands hold tremendous untapped potential – as a centre for renewable energy, a tourism hotspot, and a home to entrepreneurs, educators, and families eager for new opportunities.

Improved connectivity has real-world impact: it lets people book medical appointments online without endless loading screens, gives students seamless access to digital learning, and supports small businesses that depend on tourism and remote sales. This is a vital boost for the wider economy, especially as UK SMEs lose up to £8.6 billion annually to slow 5G rollout – a trend our £11bn investment is determined to change.

But our mission is about more than just installing fibre and masts. Connectivity is about strengthening communities: helping local businesses grow, empowering young people to build their futures locally, and ensuring families stay connected with the wider world.

The Shetland Islands deserve the same digital opportunities as anywhere else in the UK. By delivering modern, reliable infrastructure in partnership with government and local communities, we can unlock that potential. True progress isn’t only about faster data – it’s about more vibrant communities, stronger economies, and a fairer, better-connected Scotland for everyone.