Why Edinburgh start-up Thankbox is teaming up with Virgin Wines for employee appreciation

An Edinburgh-based employee appreciation platform has sealed a partnership deal with Virgin Wines as part of its expansion plans.

Thankbox said the collaboration would allow users to include bottles of wine alongside an existing flower delivery option, following a similar tie-up agreed with UK florist Bloom and Wild last year. The deal, which will offer an initial choice of a dozen wines, is aimed at broadening the platform’s appeal and enhancing its versatility for a wider range of customers and occasions. Non alcoholic wines are included in the options available.

The Edinburgh venture, which was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife team Valentin and Tsvetelina Hinova in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, provides an online platform for employees to collect messages and contributions from colleagues, eliminating the traditional hassle of circulating physical cards and collecting cash in envelopes. It has built up a diverse clientele, including businesses, schools, clubs and community groups. Some 150,000 Thankboxes have now been sent to celebrate employee milestones such as birthdays, work anniversaries, maternity leave and retirements.

Tsvetelina Hinova, a former associate with PwC, said: “This partnership with Virgin Wines is a game-changer for Thankbox. It allows us to offer a wider array of high-quality gifts, further solidifying our position as the leading platform for employee appreciation. This collaboration will significantly help take the company to the next level and further supports our ambitious growth plans for the future.”

The business, which won successive Scottish Edge grants in 2021 and 2022, totalling £60,000, is on track to surpass revenue projections for this current financial year. The platform’s core functionality has incorporated several new features in the past two years, including cost-splitting capabilities and a redesigned layout.

Valentin Hinov, co-founder and chief technology officer, said: “It’s a fantastic addition to our existing flower delivery service and aligns perfectly with the spirit of our platform: to make celebrating employee achievements and saying thank you easier and more meaningful.”

