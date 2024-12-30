The expectation of staff being constantly available to employers could soon be a thing of the past

As the line between work and home continues to blur, the concept of a ‘right to switch off’ is gaining traction, and the UK Government is aiming to address an increasingly common issue: the expectation of constant availability.

The right to switch off is part of the UK Government’s broader ‘New Deal for Working People’, which aims to counteract the negative impacts of constant connectivity. By empowering employees to set clearer boundaries around their working hours, the initiative addresses the root of burnout and promotes economic growth by fostering a healthier workforce.

However, the potential impact of this right hinges on how extensively it applies across different employment contexts. The issue is not new on the international stage.

Countries like Belgium and Ireland have already implemented similar policies and this type of approach could serve as a model for the UK, highlighting how legislation can actively support work-life balance. While the UK proposal is still in its early stages, it seems likely that it will draw inspiration from these models to create a similar statutory right for its workforce.

Can it be enforced?

It might not be enforceable across all employers. Variances across industries and business sizes will likely shape the implementation of the legislation, recognising that a one-size-fits-all approach may not suit the range of UK businesses.

This is one of the most pressing questions about the right to switch off; its enforceability. It may not be a standalone right in isolation; rather, it could be embedded within a broader code of practice. Such a code, while not legally binding, would still have an impact on workplace standards.

Employment tribunals could consider breaches of this code in cases of unfair dismissal or discrimination, and indirectly influence employer behaviour. While this may not guarantee immediate change, it could gradually prompt companies to recognise the benefits of healthier work-life boundaries.

The situation draws parallels with existing employment codes, such as the Acas Code of Practice. Although noncompliance with the Acas Code doesn’t directly lead to legal claims, it can affect the outcome of compensation awards, making it influential in guiding employer practices.

Similarly, even without direct enforceability, the right to switch off could bring about a cultural shift, creating a framework that helps employees and employers establish healthier boundaries.

How should employers prepare?

Proactive measures can ensure smooth adaptation to potential changes. Introducing a clear policy that outlines work hours, after-hours contact expectations, and response times is a good starting point. Employers should also review existing policies on flexible and home working to reflect an emphasis on balanced expectations.

Conducting a ‘culture audit’ through employee surveys can help employers assess their current environment, identify potential stressors, and understand how staff feel about communication expectations. Investing in mental health training, setting clear boundaries, and fostering an open communication environment can further support this cultural shift.

Indirect legal risks

Ignoring a widely recognised code could also damage an SME’s reputation, especially in a competitive hiring market. For smaller businesses, maintaining a positive image as a respectful, well-balanced workplace can be a key differentiator, helping to attract and retain talent.

The policy may also improve employee loyalty and reduce turnover rates, as workers are more likely to stay with employers who prioritise wellbeing. In this way, the right to disconnect serves both an ethical purpose and a practical one, enhancing the workplace culture while positively impacting the bottom line.