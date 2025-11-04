Why corporate leaders should seek the digital detox dividend

Organisations that prioritise the emotional and cognitive reset of their people will reap the benefits, says ​Lauren Hyder

Digital fatigue is fast becoming one of the most prevalent workplace challenges, resulting in declining productivity, low morale, and fractured team dynamics. As leaders navigate the shifting demands of hybrid work, talent retention, and culture rebuilding, one clear trend is emerging; the most effective corporate events are no longer about content delivery. They’re about creating space for disconnection, reflection, and reconnection.

That’s why the rise of the digital detox is fast becoming one of the most powerful levers in corporate performance and wellbeing. In 2026, organisations that prioritise the emotional and cognitive reset of their people, not just their output, will hold a real advantage.

At Lost Shore, Europe’s largest inland surf resort, based in Edinburgh, we are seeing this shift first-hand. More and more executive teams are rethinking the purpose of away days and off-sites. Rather than defaulting to meeting rooms and motivational talks, they are deliberately choosing immersive environments that give them clarity, collaboration, and creativity in spades. They are swapping screens for shared experiences, and in our case, surfboards.

Lost Shore Surf Resort sees executive teams swapping screens for shared experiences

That’s where the science of Blue Health comes in. Blue Health explores how being near, in or on water positively impacts mental wellbeing, focus, and social cohesion. From lowering cortisol levels to improving problem-solving and creativity, the benefits are well-documented and increasingly relevant in the workplace. Water-based environments like Lost Shore offer something no boardroom can; a physical reset that encourages presence, and a mental shift that breaks routine thinking.

We see it every day. You can’t check your inbox on a surfboard. Hierarchies disappear in a wetsuit. Tackling a physical challenge in nature quickly builds empathy, trust and laughter. Recently, teams from organisations including LGT Wealth Management, Oberlanders Architects, and Origin Fitness have integrated active, wellness-focused sessions at Lost Shore into their wider leadership and strategy days. The result? Stronger communication, renewed clarity, and measurable morale boosts.

There’s also a compelling business case. Digital overload is estimated to cost the global economy billions in lost productivity every year. Meanwhile, investment in employee wellbeing and team cohesion consistently correlates with improved retention, innovation and long-term performance.

Last week, we were proud to host the International Surf Therapy Organization’s global conference, the first time it’s been held in Scotland. Experts from around the world gathered at Lost Shore to explore the evidence-based benefits of surf therapy on physical and mental health. While many of those insights apply to clinical or community settings, their relevance to corporate culture is undeniable. Movement, mindset, and meaningful connection, the foundations of surf therapy, are exactly what modern teams need to thrive.

Lauren Hyder is Head of Events and Sales at Lost Shore Surf Resort

We believe corporate wellness is more than a perk, it’s a performance strategy. Blue Health experiences help leaders and teams step away from the noise, reconnect with themselves and each other, and realign around shared goals.

As we look ahead to 2026, corporate events will increasingly be seen not as social add-ons, but as strategic interventions in organisational culture. Leaders will use them to energise teams, unlock creativity, and embed values through shared experience. Traditional, content-heavy formats are giving way to lighter, more purposeful events that feel human, relevant and energising.

That’s why, at Lost Shore, we’ve created more than just a wave. We offer breakout and meeting spaces, locally sourced catering, accommodation, spa, sauna and Surfskate that enables full-day or multi-day retreats. Whether you’re planning a strategy reset or a leadership refresh, every element is designed to blend purpose with play.

The future of corporate events isn’t unfolding in boardrooms, it’s unfolding beside the water. Because in an age of information overload, perhaps the smartest thing you can give your team isn’t another slide deck. It’s space, and the sound of a wave.