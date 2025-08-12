Why collaboration will be key to driving biotech growth

​​Dr Yvonne Davies says Scotland’s life sciences sector doesn’t just need innovation – it needs a strategic infrastructure

Biotechnology in Scotland is stepping out of the shadows. No longer a specialist sector, it has become an essential lever for public health, climate resilience and economic renewal. Life sciences now touch every aspect of modern life, from infection prevention and advanced diagnostics to sustainable materials and digital therapeutics. But if we want biotech to power Scotland’s future, we need to do more than celebrate breakthroughs. We need to connect them.

Scotland’s ecosystem is rich with outstanding universities, NHS-linked research hubs and a growing cohort of entrepreneurial biotech ventures. Yet challenges persist. Translating research into real-world impact remains slow. Early-stage companies face funding fragility and talent retention issues. Regulatory complexity limits market access. And too often, success stories are hidden behind technical language or lack the visibility to inspire and attract global partners.

The sector doesn’t just need innovation. It needs infrastructure – social, strategic and collaborative – to bring ideas into action. That’s where cross-sector enablers matter. Organisations that help connect academic research to community outcomes, commercial ambition to public good, and deep science to everyday relevance.

At Remora, we’ve already seen what’s possible. Our recent global licensing deal with Swiss textile chemistry pioneer Beyond Surface Technologies shows how targeted collaboration can scale Scottish innovation onto an international stage. Our patented Remora® technology, inspired by the natural defences of red seaweed against harmful biofilms, will now be integrated into sustainable formulations for performance textiles used around the world. This isn’t just market access. It’s proof that nature-led biotechnology, developed in Scotland, can transform industries from fashion to healthcare without compromising sustainability.

Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, from teaming up with Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) and Pro3dure Medical on research into anti-biofilm solutions, to co-creating a new Glasgow-based four-year PhD studentship, backed by IBioIC. These partnerships reflect a shared ambition to advance biotechnology.

The next phase of biotech growth will depend on how well we build these bridges. This means designing industry-wide platforms that support scale-ups from prototype to market. Creating stronger links between universities and industry. Ensuring that communications are clear and compelling, especially in a sector where scepticism and misunderstanding can stall progress. We should also be embracing collaboration not as a one-off initiative, but as standard practice.

Scotland’s biotech leadership can’t rely on talent alone. It must be underpinned by visibility, trust and long-term strategy. That includes global positioning. International partnerships, whether in textiles, agriculture or aerospace, aren’t just routes to market. They are signals that Scottish innovation is leading with purpose.

Dr Yvonne Davies is Chief Commercial Officer at Remora

Crucially, the next wave of biotech innovation must be inclusive and impact-led. Research shaped by purpose and driven by real societal needs gives our work direction and meaning. Whether we’re tackling antimicrobial resistance or material degradation, we must keep reminding ourselves, who benefits and what does success look like in human terms?

To truly unlock Scotland’s biotech potential, we must also rethink how we nurture leadership. The sector needs more voices with lived experience across science, business and policy with leaders who understand the complexity of scaling innovation and the importance of building trust across disciplines. As we look ahead, investing in diverse leadership and fostering a culture of openness will be just as critical as funding R&D. It’s this blend of technical excellence and strategic empathy that will define Scotland’s global biotech identity in the years to come.

Scotland is ready for this evolution. The intent is there, the infrastructure is developing and the talent continues to impress. What’s needed now is cohesion and organisations that can combine the strengths already in play and bridge the gaps to help carry bold ideas through to scalable impact.