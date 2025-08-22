Why building trust is vital for successful loyalty schemes

Retailers must offer a seamless, trustworthy experience that recognises, rewards and reassures customers, writes Stuart Chalmers

As Scottish retailers continue to evolve their loyalty schemes, handling customer data is under intense scrutiny across the industry. The rise of digital shopping has increased engagement rates and heightened customer expectations. Retailers now collect vast amounts of data on shopping habits, from products purchased to promotions that catch attention. Advanced technologies like AI transform this data into personalised offers, rewards, and recommendations.

However, this personalisation only works if customers trust that their data is protected. Recent high-profile data breaches have put cybersecurity at the forefront, and retailers across various sectors are not immune. While customers may not see the technology behind their shopping, they feel the impact when data is compromised. Research highlights the risks: 44 per cent of consumers are willing to share personal data with their preferred retailer, but 81 per cent would lose trust instantly if that data was mishandled.

Retailers in Scotland must balance safety with the customer experience. As loyalty schemes become more sophisticated, so do potential threats. Features like super-apps, one-click payments, and AI-driven recommendations create new vulnerabilities. If robust security isn’t integrated into every stage of the customer journey, retailers risk more than non-compliance.

​Online customers need to feel confident about sharing their data (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

To achieve this balance, retailers must prioritise user experience in every digital interaction. Unfortunately, many retailers still view cybersecurity as a back-end issue, handled by IT or ticked off as a compliance task. In Scotland’s retail sector, where customers rely on their chosen retailers for various needs, customers expect their personal data to be handled with care. The future of loyalty schemes depends on mutual value: customers share data when they believe they’re receiving something worthwhile in return.

Retailers must provide a seamless, trustworthy experience that recognises, rewards, and reassures customers. This means integrating robust security measures into every aspect of the customer journey, from sign-up flows to checkout journeys. By doing so, they can build trust and maintain customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

To succeed, retailers should focus on creating a frictionless experience that prioritises both security and user experience. This can be achieved by implementing intuitive digital interactions, ensuring that security measures don’t compromise the shopping experience. For instance, retailers could adopt biometric authentication methods or provide transparent data handling practices to enhance trust. Additionally, retailers can leverage data analytics to offer personalised rewards and recommendations, making customers feel valued and understood.

In addition, retailers should consider implementing robust data governance policies to ensure that customer data is handled responsibly. This includes regular security audits, employee training on data handling best practices, and clear communication with customers about data usage. By demonstrating a commitment to data protection, retailers can build strong relationships with their customers and maintain a competitive edge.

Stuart Chalmers, Retail lead and Scotland co-lead for Accenture in the UK (Picture: John Need)

Ultimately, the key to successful loyalty schemes lies in earning customer trust. By prioritising robust cybersecurity, seamless user experience, and mutual value, retailers can create a loyal customer base that feels confident in sharing their data. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Scottish retailers must adapt to these changing expectations to remain competitive.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​