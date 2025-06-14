Why Americans want property in Scotland

The New Eidyn development at St James Quarter, Edinburgh could be just the thing for buyers from the US

Alan Cumming on why so many people from across the Pond are buying homes over here

Scotland is seeing a steady rise in interest from American property buyers in 2025, driven by a mix of lifestyle appeal, relative affordability and strong cultural ties. Whether it’s relocating, investing in a second home, or planning for retirement, more Americans are exploring the Scottish market as a viable and attractive option. At Rettie we have had an 18 per cent rise in our website traffic from the US in the last year alone.

Rightmove recently reported that analysis of their data showed an increasing number of people from the US have been enquiring about homes for sale in the UK since the start of the year, and Scotland has replaced London as the most popular region for potential US movers to enquire about, with Edinburgh the most popular area for movers from the US.

Cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow are becoming increasingly popular with overseas buyers — and it’s easy to see why. They’re straightforward to get around, packed with character and offer a great mix of culture, green space and everyday convenience. Edinburgh especially continues to stand out in European rankings, thanks to its strong infrastructure and vibrant lifestyle. For many Americans, these cities offer a smart and appealing alternative to the high costs and fast pace of major US cities.

Coastal towns such as North Berwick, St Andrews and Oban are also drawing interest. These areas offer a quieter pace of life, access to outdoor activities and a strong sense of community – all of which appeal to buyers looking for a change from the fast-paced urban environments they are used to. The availability of high-quality housing stock and scenic surroundings adds to the appeal.

However, purchasing property in Scotland comes with its own set of financial considerations. One of the key factors American buyers are often unaware of is the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) – Scotland’s version of stamp duty. This tax can be significantly higher than in other parts of the UK, particularly for properties over £400,000 and for second homes (where there is an additional surcharge of 8 per cent compared to 6 per cent down south). For buyers unfamiliar with the UK’s devolved tax systems, this can be an unexpected cost that affects overall affordability.

Despite this, Scottish property remains relatively good value in a US context and average prices are below those down south. Many buyers are also working with local agents and legal professionals who can help them navigate the process and understand the full cost of ownership, including taxes, legal fees and ongoing maintenance.

What’s clear is that American buyers are not just looking for a holiday home – they’re looking for a long-term base that offers quality of life, stability and a sense of place. Scotland’s combination of accessible cities, scenic towns and strong local identity makes it an increasingly attractive option.

Americans aren’t just visiting Scotland – they’re settling in, drawn by charm, value and maybe just a wee dream of owning a castle (or two).