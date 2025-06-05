Whiteburn wins Home Builder of the Year (SME) at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2025 – two years in a row

Whiteburn is proud to announce that it has been named Home Builder of the Year (SME) at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2025 — an incredible second consecutive year win, and three times in four years that the company has received this prestigious honour.

The award recognises Whiteburn’s ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality homes, thoughtfully designed communities, and a collaborative working culture. With a focus on both people and place, the company continues to uphold high standards across every aspect of its developments.

Eve McCurrich, Managing Director of Whiteburn, said: “It’s fantastic that our small but dedicated team has been awarded Home Builder of the Year (SME) for the second year in a row. This recognition is a testament to the passion, talent, and hard work of everyone at Whiteburn. We’re incredibly proud of what we do, and it’s rewarding to know that our peers in the industry believe we’re getting it right.”

Whiteburn’s approach centres on designing and building homes that are not only excellent places to live but also represent a valuable and enduring investment. The company places a strong emphasis on creating safe, positive working conditions for its site teams while maintaining the highest standards of quality and design.

“Buying a home is likely the biggest financial investment someone will make,” added McCurrich. “Our team is committed to making sure every home we build — and the communities we create — are truly worthy of that investment. Winning this award, as Homes for Scotland celebrates its 25th anniversary, feels particularly special.”

Commenting on Whiteburn’s success at last week’s awards, Homes for Scotland said: “Picking up the award for a second year running, Whiteburn is a company which impressed the judges with a passionate, heartfelt presentation demonstrating that customer, quality, design and staff wellbeing are at the heart of everything it does. Whiteburn is accomplished at addressing brownfield sites as the company brings creative solutions to the myriad of challenges faced by SME developers in today’s home building arena.