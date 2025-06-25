Whiteburn named House Builder of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards 2025
Securing top awards at Scotland’s two leading industry programmes is a notable achievement for the Edinburgh-based, independent housebuilder.
Whiteburn’s small but passionate team is dedicated to creating high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes that enhance the communities where they are built.
These dual awards highlight the team’s commitment to excellence and innovation in residential development.
Eve McCurrich, Managing Director, commented: “Winning these respected industry awards in the same year is a fantastic achievement. It’s a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team and everyone who works with us. Everyone at Whiteburn is incredibly proud to be recognised for doing what we love—creating homes and communities that people are delighted to live in.”
With these successes, Whiteburn continues to establish itself as a leading voice in the Scottish housing sector, demonstrating that a smaller developer can achieve excellent results and set a high standard for quality and community-focused design.