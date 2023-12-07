Whisky: visitor numbers on a high

Over the years, Scottish whisky distilleries have become increasingly significant draws for UK and international visitors. Analysis published by the Scotch Whisky Association in September revealed that Scotch whisky visitor centres have collectively risen to become the top visitor attraction in Scotland, with footfall more than doubling since 2021.Visitor spend per head at these centres has risen by 8.65 per cent, with more than £85 million spent at sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90 per cent since 2010.

The Scapa Noust tasting room

Last year, visitor numbers to whisky distilleries dotted across the country topped two million, which the industry said signalled a recovery to pre-pandemic levels. The SWA stated that the opening up of international travel following the pandemic lockdowns played an important role in the recovery of Scotch whisky tourism, with visitors from the US, Germany and France among the top-five demographic groups.

Visitors from the UK accounted for a little more than half of all visitors to Scotch whisky sites, amounting to more than one million people for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the SWA has reported that the 2023 tourism season has been more difficult, due to such factors as the cost-of-living crisis.

The whisky library at Linn House in Moray

The Scotch whisky industry employs more than 1,100 people at visitor centres, many of which are based in rural areas, and investment in Scotch whisky tourism has totalled more than £300m over the past decade.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the SWA, says: “Scotch whisky forms a key part of the Scottish economy, helping to put Scotland on the map and driving tourism from around the world.”

Whisky firms of all sizes are investing in their tourism offerings. Diageo opened its Johnnie Walker Princes Street attraction in the West End of Edinburgh in 2021, the centrepiece of its £185m investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.

This also saw Diageo putting money into a number of its distillery visitor centres, such as Clynelish and Glenkinchie.

The Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh recently revealed three new immersive tour areas forming part of its full experience and setting the scene for how single malt Scotch is produced. Visitors then discover the whisky producing regions, the art of blending, and taste a dram in one of the world’s largest Scotch whisky collections.

Susan Morrison, chief executive of The Scotch Whisky Experience, says: “Bringing a wealth of experience together to work as a productive and creative team is the key to any successful project. Everyone listened to each other to enable us to deliver something spectacular, educational and unique to our visitors.”

Chivas Brothers, which includes Chivas Regal and Royal Salute among its whisky brands, opened its first guest house, Linn House, last month. The Victorian manor in Keith on the banks of the River Isla invites guests to enjoy a getaway with traditional Scottish hospitality, a permanent whisky library and fine dining prepared by its resident chef.