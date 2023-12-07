Whisky: the future is green

Scotland is internationally renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rugged mountains, sweeping glens, sparkling lochs and dramatic coastline, as well as, of course, whisky – our liquid gold.

Steeped in traditions dating back at least 500 years, the “water of life” is today the country’s biggest food and drink export, bringing in more than £6 billion per annum to the economy.

However, to properly ensure its continuing longevity, the industry must adapt to survive, and part of that is to safeguard the environment, upon which its very existence depends.

With the impacts of climate change becoming ever more apparent, many of Scotland’s 140-odd whisky distilleries are transforming their way of working in a bid to cut their ecological impacts.

The businesses have pledged to “lead the way” on climate action by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the sector to net zero by 2040 – five years ahead of the Scottish national target of 2045 and ten years before the UK’s 2050 date.

Sustainability is “central” to the sector’s mission for the next decade and beyond, according to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), which has recently published an updated long-term environmental strategy for its members.

“We’re an industry rooted in traditional practices and craft, but as one of Scotland’s biggest sectors it is important that we recognise our impact on the environment and how this can be reduced,” said Ruth Piggin, director of industry sustainability for the trade body.

“Scotch Whisky is made from just three ingredients – water, cereals and yeast – and it’s vital that we do our utmost to protect the environment surrounding our industry’s sites.”

The SWA’s green ambitions cover four key areas – tackling climate change, responsible water use, developing a circular economy, and caring for the land.

So how can distilleries help tackle the environmental crisis and reduce usage of natural resources?

There are lots of measures being implemented – from simple moves such as reducing packaging, cutting waste, using green transport, and improving energy efficiency, to more innovative and sometimes quirky undertakings.

In the North-East, Glenmorangie is involved in a pioneering project which aims to release four million oysters into the Dornoch Firth, where they had been previously fished-out about 100 years ago.

The reintroduction will not only improve biodiversity, but also help clean up local waters on the distillery’s doorstep, and boost marine carbon sequestration.

The Tain-based whisky-maker has also built an anaerobic digestion plant that treats pot ale(the solids which remain after primary distillation), spent lees (residue from the spirit distillation), and washing water (left over from cleaning the mash tun and washbacks), to massively reduce the level of organic compounds released into the sea.

The new oyster reefs will filter out the remaining residue, meaning waste water released into the sea is as clean as it can be.

Other by-products of the plant are a copper-rich sludge and biogas, which are also put to good purpose.

The biogas is used to generate steam which helps power the distillery, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, while the sludge, which contains copper from the stills, is passed to local barley farmers to lower reliance on fertilisers.

And over in the West, Islay’s Bunnahabhain Distillery has established its own biomass energy centre – fuelled by a mix of spent process malt, known as draff, and locally grown wood – to achieve the first net-zero distillation process on the island.

In the same area, underwater turbines will provide green power from the ebb and flow of the tide for a number of distilleries on both Islay and neighbouring Jura.

Meanwhile, beverage giant Diageo – owner of Johnnie Walker, Singleton and Talisker whiskies – has launched a regenerative agriculture programme that will focus on reducing emissions from growing barley and wheat for whisky-making.

The cultivation method is based on a holistic approach to farming that works in harmony with the natural environment, delivering healthy crops and beneficial outcomes for soil health, water, nature, and climate.

Ruth at the SWA says: “The work that we are seeing from across our member companies in these areas will help to ensure that our 500-year-old industry is able to adapt to the changing climate and reduce our environmental impact in ways that benefit not just our sector, but the communities and areas that our sites call home.”

Her organisation is intent on helping businesses as they move to more eco-friendly methods, and has this year unveiled a Water Stewardship Framework, offering research-based guidance for the whole industry as it works to improve efficiencies and make reductions in water use across production processes.

“Climate change is already affecting our industry, as it’s affecting any other,” Ruth acknowledges. “Water is a key area of pressure – from water scarcity during the summer months, to ongoing flood risks throughout Scotland during the autumn and winter.

“Good-quality, abundant water is essential – not just in the production process, but in maintaining the biodiversity of the areas surrounding industry sites across the country.

“We are supporting companies of all sizes to manage their responsible water use, and their relationship with water catchments [around] them.

“We’re seeing great initiatives across the sector that are helping to improve the way that water is collected and retained within the landscape.”

She stresses that individual producers need to tailor green solutions to fit their own particular circumstances.

“There is no one-size-fits-all for any distillery or industry site looking to decarbonise,” she maintains. “Every company will have its own challenges, whether that relates to infrastructure, location, or indeed the age of the distillery itself.

“The SWA’s role is to support companies on their journey to reducing the whole sector’s emissions, providing science-based guidance and supporting on best practice through knowledge-sharing.

“Broadly, the Scotch whisky industry needs support at a policy level to be able to make many of the changes it needs to reduce its impact on the environment – for example, investment in electrification in rural areas of Scotland, which would support distillers to move away from fossil fuel use.”