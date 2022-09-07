Whisky giant opens new Dumbarton office featuring coffee bar and lounge

The office forms part of a bottling plant which stands as owner Pernod Ricard’s biggest such facility, producing some 26 million cases a year.

The major overhaul sees the site incorporate a speciality coffee bar, restaurant and lounge for workers, as well as flexible open plan workspaces with breakout rooms across four floors. It will serve as a hub to unite different teams at the Kilmalid site and other locations across the UK.

Bosses said the new office marks a “significant milestone” in Chivas Brothers’ ongoing investment in the future of Scotch, and is the single biggest transformation the site has ever seen.

Liam Donegan, manufacturing director at Chivas Brothers, said: “We hold our people proudly at the heart of our business and this investment into our working environments is testament to their hard work and our collaborative, convivial DNA.

“I’m delighted to be welcoming employees into our new, state-of-the-art facilities which have been designed to reconnect colleagues. I can’t wait to work more closely with our brilliant teams and continue on our journey to shape the future of Scotch.”

Chivas Brothers’ portfolio includes Chivas, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet.

Last week, Pernod Ricard revealed that strong whisky sales had helped underpin forecast-beating annual results as drinkers traded up to more expensive tipples.

The French group, whose brands include Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, also gave a confident outlook for the current year despite a “challenging and volatile environment”.

Chairman and chief executive Alexandre Ricard said the group was looking to achieve further price increases this year.

“There has definitely been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the Covid outbreak,” he added.

Chivas Brothers chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues said the firm had put in a “solid performance”, helped by having a diversified product and customer base.