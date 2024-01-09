The first whisky made in the Falkirk area for over 30 years will go on general sale this week.

Falkirk Distillery has revived a strong lowland tradition with its single malt produced at its premises in Scotland’s industrial heartland.

Its unpeated malt whisky has been aged for three years and one day in the traditional dunnage style warehouse located between Polmont and Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first release of 640 limited edition bottles is the fruition of one man’s dream and years of hard work by the Stewart family to achieve their vision.

Fiona and George Stewart raise a glass to the first bottled release of Falkirk Distillery's whisky going on public sale this week. Pic: Michael Gillen

To mark the occasion, the first 100 bottles of its inaugural release went to auction last month and goes on general sale from January 10, 2024 via the distillery’s website.

George Stewart had the concept to set up the family-owned distillery and once again create a whisky made in Falkirk, while daughter Fiona worked alongside him to help achieve that dream.

The distillery was built around the meticulously renovated copper stills and mash tun from the once great but now mothballed Caperdonich Distillery on Speyside. These Speyside copper stills, bring a unique character to the whisky, marrying the charm of Speyside stills with that of purest lowland spring water.

The label on the distinctive bottle also tells of the family’s dream, stating: “Where heritage unwinds, tradition finds, in every sip that binds.”

One of the first bottles of Falkirk Distillery whisky going to auction this week. Pic: Contributed

Founder George Stewart said: “I often wondered if it was a dream or a dram too many but now I can say the dream of a dram has now been realised’.”

His daughter and co-founder Fiona Stewart, added: “To say that I am proud of what we have achieved is an understatement, this has been a Herculean task.”

Bottled at 52 per cent abv, non-chill filtered and free from artificial colouring, each bottle is presented in a bespoke gift box and individually numbered making your bottle extra unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tasting notes for this new whisky suggest youthful, doughy breadiness on the nose and an attractive general freshness, with an added warmth coming through when water is added.