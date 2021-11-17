Whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail appoints finance director and cheers strong growth

The family-owned firm said Ben Cookman would play an integral role in helping to shape and implement its business strategy, including delivering “extensive” capital plans and fuelling the growth of the company’s brands - Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach, Red Door and The Cairn.

As well as flagging solid growth, the firm continues to work towards the opening of a new whisky distillery in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “Ben joins us at an exciting time for Gordon & MacPhail as we work towards opening The Cairn Distillery in summer 2022.

Gordon & MacPhail said Ben Cookman would play an integral role in helping to shape and implement its business strategy. Picture: John Paul Photography

“Gordon & MacPhail is known for its commitment to creating the finest whiskies and now, as we look towards this new chapter of the company with the creation of a purpose-built distillery in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park, it is more important than ever that we invest in not only our stocks and infrastructure but also the right people who will help us achieve our business aspirations.”

Cookman, who has previously worked for McDonald’s Restaurants and Greenwoods GRM, added: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of finance director at Gordon & MacPhail and look forward to helping the company achieve not only its current objectives, but also to support investment decisions that will secure its long-term success.

“One of the elements that attracted me to Gordon & MacPhail is this commitment, as a family business, to remain focused on the long-term future of the organisation.”

A message from the Editor: