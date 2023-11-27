The Marketing Society Scotland Star Awards celebrate their 20th birthday this year and the launch campaign is based on an astrological theme - demonstrating that success comes when strategy and creativity align. It’s not what’s written in the stars that counts, it’s what’s written in your paper.

Kirsteen Beeston, global marketing director – Bowmore, Auchentoshan & Irish Whiskey, is chair of The Marketing Society Star Awards 2024

The Star Awards have been developed in line with the vision of The Marketing Society Scotland to build a vibrant community of marketing professionals in Scotland renowned for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.

The key objectives are to promote best practice in case study writing as well as recognising marketing talent at all levels from schools, colleges and universities to our leading organisations, rising stars and inspirational leaders.

The awards also encourage collaborations between clients and their agencies in helping to write entries, before celebrating as the community comes together at the gala dinner in Edinburgh on June 20 next year.

Each year The Marketing Society encourage new entrants from all industry sectors and marketing disciplines and from organisations of all sizes. There is special recognition for successful Small to Medium sized enterprises.

The Star School Award is presented to the team of pupils who produce the most effective marketing strategy and is central to the business plan developed for a new product or service. This award has been developed as part of the Young Enterprise Business Award involving schools throughout Scotland.

The Star Marketing Student and Aspiring Creative Star awards are judged in response to live briefs from the industry, with the winners securing paid placements at leading organisations.

Nominations are invited for the Rising Marketing, Agency and Creative Stars who have less than five years’ experience working in our industry and judged on their achievements over the last year and their potential to become an inspirational leader.

Case study entries are invited across three categories - Strategic, Communication and Sector.

The sectors covered include Financial and Professional Services, Food, Drink, Public Sector, Retail and Hospitality and Tourism, Leisure, Culture and Sport.

The Chairman’s and Champions category recognise outstanding entries from SMEs and First Time Entrants as well Champions of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

The Star Marketing Team and the Star Agency of the Year awards are assessed on the quality of entries across all categories as well as the performance of the organisation across a range of other criteria.

The Scottish Government won Star Marketing Team of the Year and John Doe were awarded Star Agency of the Year in 2023.

The Inspirational Agency and Marketing Leader awards are shortlisted based on nominations then judged on their leadership skills and achievements over the year.

Pam Scobbie from John Doe won Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year and Sam Calvert from GoFibre won Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year in 2023.

An important principle of the Star Awards is ensuring the judging process is inclusive, consistent and transparent, with all members of The Marketing Society invited to participate.

Each year the number and quality of entries increases, so to be shortlisted is a significant achievement and to win a gold, silver or bronze award a real accolade.

